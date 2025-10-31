Sources say Fanatics not buying Panini

Reuters, citing two sources close to the situation, reported on Thursday that Panini Group, the parent company of Panini America, chose Citi “as a financial adviser to explore strategic options for the company, including a sale.”

Additionally, a Thursday report in the Italian financial publication Il Sole 24 Ore linked Fanatics to a potential Panini sale. The Il Sole 24 Ore report, according to Reuters, mentioned that “private equity firms and U.S. group The Topps Company could be interested in acquiring the business.”

Topps released licensed NBA cards for the first time since 2009 with the launch of 2025-26 Topps Basketball in October. Fanatics, the parent company of Topps, is expected to take over exclusive trading card production rights for the NFL in 2026. | Fanatics

Sources close to Fanatics tell Collectibles OnSI that they’re not buying Panini. Along with Citi, Panini declined to comment on the situation when reached by Reuters.

Acquired by Fanatics in 2022, Topps has had exclusive rights to the MLB and MLBPA trading card licenses since 2023. Panini, which started manufacturing cards through licensing deals with the NBA and NBPA, lost both licenses to Fanatics, who debuted 2025-26 Topps Basketball cards in October.

