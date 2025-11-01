2025-26 Topps Basketball: New Inserts to Chase

Topps has released their first licensed basketball set in October 2025, a 16 year hiatus. Previously the license was held by Panini. The main advantage of having the license is that the team name can be shown on the card.

The rookie class is solid this year with Cooper Flagg being the big chase player. The beginning of the season, VJ Edgecombe, has come out as an impactful player as well. Besides the base and numbered cards of the top rookies and superstars, there are few inserts that are worth chasing.

RELATED: Topps releases its first-ever Topps Now licensed basketball cards

Class of '25

Cardladder

The Class of '25 inserts are for the rookie class this year. The top players to look for are Flagg, Edgecombe, and Dylan Harper. The full checklist includes 20 cards. The odds to pull a card out of a hobby box is one out of 3,583 packs. On Oct. 29th, 2025 the Flagg Class of ' 25 sold for $1,100.

All Kings

Cardladder

The All Kings inserts are available for rookies and veterans of the NBA. This is a 25 card set that stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, and many more. The odds to pull these cards is one out of 2,864 hobby packs. The highest sale to date was Wembanyama on Oct. 28th, 2025 for $2,325.

RELATED: Are Ace Bailey cards an overlooked bargain?

Home Court

Cardladder

The Home Court insert is a ten card set that is mostly veterans. There are only three rookies, Flagg, Harper, and Ace Bailey. The odds to pull one of these cards is one out of 2,400 hobby packs. These cards highlight the city where they play and also something about the player. In the LeBron James card there is a crown for King James.

Social Media Follow Back Redemption

The Social Media Follow Back Redemption insert is very rare. They are in one out of every 482,160 hobby packs and 128,072 jumbo packs. This is a ten card set where players like Bailey or Stephen Castle will follow your social media account. The players on the checklist aren't any of the superstarsof today but still an awesome chase card. To date there have not been any pulled.

Sole Ambition (Non Hobby Exclusive)

Cardladder

Sole Ambition insert is a retail exclusive insert. The odds to pull this card is one out of 15,375 Blaster packs. This set includes only superstars like LeBron, Curry, Anthony Edwards, and more. These cards are selling on the secondary market for $200 - $500.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: