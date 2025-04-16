Arch Manning Signs Exclusive Memorabilia Deal with Panini America
Panini America announced on Wednesday that it signed an exclusive, multi-year agreement with University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning for autographed memorabilia.
The deal, details of which were not made public, marks Manning’s first-ever memorabilia partnership and “builds upon the existing exclusive trading card partnership between Manning and Panini America,” the company said.
Autographed Manning memorabilia will launch on Panini's website, including autographed photos beginning at $699.99, as well as helmets and jerseys at $999.99. Other items will also be made available.
“We are excited to offer the first Arch Manning memorabilia to football fans who have been waiting for his memorabilia items,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “To be able to launch Arch’s memorabilia in advance of his first season as the starter at the University of Texas should also get Longhorn fans excited. Arch has been a tremendous partner and ambassador for us over the past two years and we can’t wait for the season to begin.”
A member of the Manning family, the young quarterback is the oldest son of Copper Manning, himself the eldest son of Archie Manning and nephew to Cooper's successful NFL quarterback brothers Eli and Peyton.
Manning and Panini have been partners since 2023, initially teaming up to offer trading cards. This was the first-ever NIL brand partnership for Manning and was launched by Panini auctioning off a 1-of-1 Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card, which sold for $102,500.
“Launching my memorabilia collection with Panini America allows me to share a deeper connection with fans,” Arch Manning said. “Panini has a long history of working with athletes all over the world for autographed memorabilia and I’m excited to be a part of that group.”
Panini’s memorabilia partnership with Manning is another extension of its relationship with the University of Texas and the company's dedicated NIL platform that enables athletes at a partner university to have their own trading card under the NIL brand.