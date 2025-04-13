Griffey Sr and Jr Have Special First Card Together as Mariners
Topps Tribute releases on April 16th, and will, for the first time ever in Mariners uniforms, feature a dual autographed card of Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. The announcement was made today by Topps on X (formerly known as Twitter).
According to the Mariner's team checklist on Beckett.com, the card is an insert autograph called 'True To The Game' autographs. The set also features one other dual autographed card, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Julio Rodriguez.
The checklist also says there are seven parallels: blue, green, gold, orange, red, and black, which looks to be 1-of-1. The photo shared by Topps is the 1/1 and looks like it has a dark tint to the card.
Senior and junior both played for the Mariners during the 1990 and 1991 seasons, albeit at very different stages of their career. 1991 would end up being the final season for Griffey Sr., while junior was just getting starting in his hall-of-fame career.
Topps indicated that this was the first time both players signed on one card in a Mariners uniform. A search on eBay didn't result in anything to the contrary. It surely will be a prized piece for Mariners chasers.
One of the first higher end product releases of 2025, Tribute contains six packs ber box and three cards per pack. It also includes three relic cards and three on-card autographed cards and features a healthy bundle of retired and active players.