Topps to Launch Auto 1/1 WWE Patch Cards for WrestleMania and More
When thinking of groundbreaking and innovative initiatives throughout the hobby, the high-flying intensity and action-packed storytelling of the WWE is one of the first things that come to mind. With that said, Clay Luraschi, the Senior Vice President of Global Product Development for Fanatics to provided an early look at not one, but two of the most anticipated WWE product releases by Topps in recent memory.
That’s right, Topps is preparing to roll out two exciting autographed patch card programs that could very well redefine this particular segment of the collectibles marketplace.
The first of the two releases will be known as WrestleMania Patch Autographs. These cards, which are all 1/1s will be signed by the wrestler themselves and embedded with the actual event-worn patch of that wrestler from a match in which they participated during WrestleMania 41.
According to Fanatics, these patches will reflect WrestleMania 41 (Las Vegas) for 2025 and WrestleMania 42 (New Orleans) for 2026. They are also anticipating that the 2025 set will feature anywhere from 35 to 50 of those wrestlers that are currently on the main roster.
“WrestleMania is the culmination of a wrestler’s career, and they understand the importance of these patches,” said Luraschi. “Patch cards are a right of passage.”
The second of the two releases will be known as Main Roster Debut Patch Autographs. These cards, which are also 1/1s, will be signed by the wrestler themselves and embedded with either a RAW Debut Patch or SmackDown Debut Patch depending on which division the wrestler debuts for. These 1/1 cards will celebrate a wrestler’s first official appearance as a member of the WWE main roster.
In terms of how each individual wrestler will be displaying their respected patches, fans and collectors can expect wrestlers to display such patches on their boots, however, and in such cases as John Cena who wears sneakers, the patches will be displayed toward the back of his footwear.
In addition to the release of both the WrestleMania Patch Autographs and Main Roster Debut Patch Autographs, fans and collectors should understand that these are just the first of what is expected to be a number of innovative and exciting launches from Topps over the next several years. According to Clay Luraschi, “There’s a lot more coming, and we’re going to unlock things that have never been seen before”.
If in fact this is just the beginning of something special for WWE collectors over the next several years, then they should be as excited as ever for what’s next. These cards are as much a part of the Wrestler as they are a part of the hobby, and when collectors and professional athletes are both chasing the same dream, the end result is nothing short of special.