Arena Club announces exclusive Giannis Slab Pack

With slab packs currently being a popular item for collectors, Arena Club is offering a new limited edition slab pack for collectors - the Giannis Slab Pack. It is scheduled to launch on December 19th at 9 AM EST, right in time for the holiday season. It is set to feature the typical transparency and checklists that all Arena Club products offer.

Here are the details that collectors need to know.

Giannis' involvement with the slab pack

What makes this slab pack unique is that all of the cards included in it were personally selected by Giannis. According to the press release, it features players that he deeply admires, and Giannis-exclusive collectibles will also appear as redemptions inside the pack. This is the first time that Giannis has collaborated with a collectables platform to design and assemble a pack release.

Giannis is quoted in the press release as saying that he "was able to include some of my favorite athletes, and each card showcases the talent, the stories, and the energy that makes sports great".

While this first release focuses on Basketball, additional Giannis-curated sports slab packs look to be slated for the future.

Impact of Giannis' slab pack

Derek Jeter, the Co-Founder of Arena Club, notes of the significance of Giannis' involvement: "Having Giannis hand pick the players in this limited edition Slab Pack taps into two of our favorite things about collecting: the anticipation of discovering something special, and the memories invoked of players both current and retired."

This announcement continues the trend of Arena Club growing their partnerships, as they have already been offering a Yahoo! Fantasy Football Slab Pack, expanding into international shipping, and a series of high-profile collector partnerships.

The Giannis Slab Pack will be available to collectors starting on December 19th, with limited quantities being up for grabs. Additional details will be forthcoming closer to the release date, so collectors should keep an eye out.

