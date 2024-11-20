Why Luka Doncic Cards Are Here to Stay
Saying that Luka Doncic has outperformed his expectations would be an understatement: he shattered them. Luka is slowly becoming one of the most collected athletes of all time. Here are just a few reasons why his cards are so highly sought after.
1. Career Trajectory
How often does a player follow up a Rookie of the Year debut season with five straight All-NBA First Team selections? Luka's career trajectory is unprecedented. He finished last season averaging nearly a 34-point triple-double and has the third-highest career scoring average of all time, behind only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.
2. Global Appeal
It's not just talent that drives card values—overall popularity plays a major role as well. Brand deals, jersey sales, commercials—these all factor in. Luka checks every box, boasting one of the most loyal fanbases in basketball.
3. Iconic Rookie Card
It's no secret that sports cards skyrocketed in value during the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the same time, Luka Doncic began his second NBA season, averaging nearly 29 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds per game at just 20 years old. This led to an influx of collectors entering the hobby, all chasing Luka's rookie cards. The result? Luka's Prizm rookie card quickly became one of the most iconic basketball cards of all time. It's no stretch to say that years from now, collectors driven by nostalgia will seek out Luka's Prizm rookie and its rare, associated parallels.
4. Playoff Dominance
People often speculate on the likelihood that a given player will win championships. Many have compared Luka to James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony - a player with great regular season statistics who can't get over the hump. This couldn't be further from the truth. Unlike the listed players, Luka consistently elevates his game in the biggest moments and this year's playoff run was no exception.
There’s no definitive way to predict if a player will win championships. However, based on Luka’s career trajectory, if he doesn’t eventually secure a title, he has a strong chance of being remembered as the greatest player in history without one.