Why Luka Doncic Cards Are Here to Stay

Luka Doncic in the 2024 Playoffs:



• 1st in points

• 1st in rebounds

• 1st in assists

• 1st in steals

• 1st in FGM

• 1st in 3PM

• 1st in FTM



This had never been done entering the Finals before, until Luka. pic.twitter.com/gP0LMAeoZ8