The NBA's regular season is over, and while the Los Angeles Lakers have made the Playoffs, there's no guarantee they will make a deep run this year. Injuries have taken their toll and while they can't be counted out, they're certainly not the favorites to win it all.

Lebron James certainly has nothing left to prove - during his long career, he's achieved 4 championships and been named the MVP four times.



While his card prices reflect his success on the court, there's reason to think that with time, his best cards will continue to see a steady increase in value. If he decides to walk away after the post-season ends, he's already a legend in the collecting world many times over.

BOWMAN CHROME 2003 LEBRON JAMES

2003 Lebron James Bowman Chrome | CardLadder

The Bowman brand has historically been linked to baseball, but their Bowman basketball product released back in 2003 hit a homerun with their inclusion of a smiling rookie, a young Lebron James. This card is a great alternative to his more expensive rookie cards - this PSA 9 copy seen above goes for around $700. Collectors looking for more of a challenge and with deep pockets can go after the various refractor parallels.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC AUTOGRAPH 2003 LEBRON JAMES

2003 Lebron James SP Authentic Autograph | CardLadder

Upper Deck had the good fortune to have James signed to an exclusive autograph deal for his rookie season. It paid off, especially with the Sp Authentic set, which included autograph cards of James limited to 500 copies and a auto/jersey card numbered to 750. These cards aren't cheap and are probably some of the most chased after rookies that James has.

As a Cavaliers rookie, LeBron James glides through the air on his way to a dunk during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Gund Arena on March 27, 2004, in Cleveland. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

TOPPS CHROME 2008 LEBRON JAMES

2008 Lebron James Topps Chrome | CardLadder

James started the tradition of the chalk toss before each game during his rookie season and it's become an iconic part of his legend. His Topps card from 2008 captures the moment perfectly and has become one of his most sought-after cards.

TOPPS CHROME 2003 LEBRON JAMES

2003 Lebron James Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Perhaps the "gold standard" of Lebron James rookie cards, his Topps Chrome card checks the boxes as a mainstream release and based on the grade is more affordable than cards such as his SP Authentic autograph card - although a PSA 10 copy will still set you back $10,000. One interesting piece of trivia about this card - Topps made the wise decision to replace the draft pick photo from the regular Topps release with the now famous picture of James in action.

LeBron James's Rookie year basketball jersey on display at the \"Ohio Champion of Sports\" exhibit at the Ohio History Connection in Columbus, Ohio on March 11, 2019. | Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK