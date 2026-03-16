Arena Club has announced they are going to be offering a special release for St. Patrick's Day, March 17th. Four new Slab Packs are launching on Arena Club, including two that have very unique chase elements. The other two will appeal to the high end side of the hobby, catering to both sport and Pokémon collectors. The packs will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and continuing the trend of online commerce in the hobby.

Here is what collectors need to know about the packs.

Pack O' Gold Multisport and Pokemon Packs Contain Unique Chases For Collectors

All of the themed packs will be released at 10 am PT on Tuesday, including the Pack O' Gold Multi-sport and Pack O'Gold Pokémon. The mult-isport pack will be priced at $400, while the Pokémon pack will be $100. What makes these packs unique are the chases inside them, as they take on the St. Patrick's Day "gold" theme. In the $400 pack, collectors can chase after a 24-karat gold iPhone, 500 grams of gold caviar, and a gold Versace watch among others.

Pack O'Gold Multisport Slab Pack | Arena Club

The Pack O'Gold Pokémon Slab Pack takes on a similar vibe, with the main differences being the subject, price, and chases. The price here is $100 and the gold-themed chase elements get even more unique in this pack. Items that can be pulled include: a gold PlayStation 5, 200 packs of Golden Oreos, a new MacBook Neo in Citrus, and 1,500 bags of goldfish. Certainly, these are some unique chases, but can add a bit of fun to St. Patrick's Day for collectors around the hobby. And, who doesn't like Goldfish and Oreos!

Pack O'Gold Pokemon Slab Pack | Arena Club

Mega Gold and Gold Star Pokemon Offerings Appeal to Those Looking For High End Cards

There are two other packs that can be purchased with high end card offerings. The Mega Gold Slab Pack is a multi-sport pack, and the design seems to indicate that football, basketball, and baseball cards will be inside. The pack price is $5,000, indicating there could be some big names and cards for collectors to pull.

Mega Gold Slab Pack | Arena Club

The other pack that will release as part of the St. Patrick's Day collection is the Gold Star Pokémon pack. All of the cards in this pack will be gold star cards, and the price is set at $4,000. For Pokémon collectors, this offers a chance to obtain some rare cards.

Gold Star Pokemon Slab Pack | Arena Club

Download the Arena Club app to see these and other offerings.