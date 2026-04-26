Michael Jordan All Star Jersey Patch Card Sale Sets Another Record

Michael Jordan is widley rcognized as one of the best NBA players ever. He won six championships, each with MVP honors, and five regular-season MVP awards. Jordan is the only player to win MVP, Finals MVP, All-Defensive Team, a championship, and a scoring title in the same season. He accomplished that four times. It is no wonder that his cards are selling for so much in the hobby. On April 23rd, a card that only featured Jordan, sold for a record amount.

🚨BREAKING: A new ALL-TIME RECORD for any solo Michael Jordan Card! 🏀🔥



This 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph Michael Jordan Signed Patch Card just sold for $4,250,000 in a private sale — the highest price ever achieved for any card with just Jordan on it!



Email… pic.twitter.com/7p7cZgEJOo — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 23, 2026

1997-98 Upper Deck #GJ13S Game Jersey Autograph #11/23 Michael Jordan PSA 6/Auto 9

PSA

The highest sale for a Michael Jordan card, featuring him only, sold for $4.25 million in a private sale. This card is uniquely numbered to 23 , so it is not your typical one-of-one sale.



There have been three other sales recorded since 2021 for this card, as low as $552,000. That card was graded an eight by Beckett, but the patch was all white.



There was another sale in 2021 for $2.7 million. The patch on that card was also multi-colored.

A New Record Sale

Now a new record! This 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph Michael Jordan Signed Patch Card just sold for $4,250,000 in a private sale which is the highest price ever achieved for any Michael Jordan Card.

The card features the game-worn jersey that Jordan wore in the 1992 All-Star Game, which was held in Orlando. The East would lose by 40 points in that game, and Jordan had 18 points. The 1992 All-Star Game was Jordan's eighth selection; he ended his career with 14 appearances.

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Michael Jordan Career

One of Jordan's most impressive records that still holds today is points per game, sitting at 30.1. There is only one other player who averaged 30 points per game, Wilt Chamberlain. Four active players are in the top ten of that list, but with three of them towards the end of their careers, there is only one threat to break that record: Luka Doncic.

Jordan had an interesting career, retiring three times. He took off one year and played baseball in the White Sox organization. He came back to win three more championships, then retired for three seasons. Jordan played for the Wizards for two seasons and would retire for his third and final time.

USA defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. This was the original Dream Team, and was the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players from the NBA. The starting five consisted of Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. The team has been described as one of the greatest sports team ever assembled. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

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The highest sale for any sports card is a Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual-logoman autographed card, graded a six by PSA, that sold for $12.9 millionon Aug 23, 2025. Logoman cards are one-of-one cards and are highly sought after in the hobby. Later in 2025, another one-of-one dual-logoman sold for $10 million, which included LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

There are more and more high-end card sales happening. In 2025, there were roughly 30 sales over $1 million, and this year, there have been roughly 20 already. The hobby is alive and well, and sales like this show how sturdy it is today.

December 17, 1997; Chicago, IL;Chicago's Michael Jordan (23), bottom, is guarded by LA's Kobe Bryant (8) in the second half. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK