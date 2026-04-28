Upper Deck’s Fleer Ultra Superman Soars With Original Art and High-End Chase Cards

For collectors, Superman has always been bigger than just a character. He’s one of the few icons that transcends eras, formats, and even the hobby itself. Now, Upper Deck is leaning into that legacy with the release of Fleer Ultra Superman, a set that feels less like a traditional product and more like a curated art collection built for modern collectors.

At its core, this isn’t just another superhero release. It’s a reminder of how far non-sports cards have come—and how much upside still exists when the right IP meets the right format.

A Set Built on Original Art

The foundation of Fleer Ultra Superman is a 100-card base set built entirely around original artwork, a decision that immediately separates it from the crowded landscape of recycled comic panels and film stills.

Artists like Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding help anchor the set in authenticity, pulling from decades of Superman history while giving collectors something that feels new. The result is a product that doesn’t just celebrate the character—it reinterprets him.

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Original art has quietly become one of the strongest drivers of long-term interest in non-sports cards, giving collectors something closer to a one-of-one experience.

Where Nostalgia Meets Modern Chase

The 50-card ’95 Retro set brings back a familiar look for longtime collectors, but it’s layered with modern parallels and scarcity, creating a bridge between generations of the hobby. It’s the kind of inclusion that speaks directly to collectors who remember the original run while still giving newer entrants something to chase.

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At the same time, inserts like Ultrabilities, Greatest Battles, and Ask Jimmy Olsen keep the storytelling element intact, reinforcing that this is as much about Superman’s world as it is about the cards themselves.

Chase Cards That Drive the Product

Where this set really separates itself is in the depth of its chase. From Kryptonite plexi-glow cards to Shield Bearers acetate inserts and metal Man of Steel cards, the product is built to reward collectors who rip—and those who hunt on the secondary market.

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The inclusion of 1-of-1 parallels across multiple subsets adds another layer of scarcity, while Medallion cards and serial-numbered variations create a consistent floor of value throughout the product.

Then there are the sketch cards and artist autographs—arguably the backbone of high-end non-sports collecting. These are the pieces that turn a box break into a moment, and a set into something worth revisiting long after release.

Bizarro, Puzzles, and Collector Appeal

Fleer Ultra Superman doesn’t shy away from the deeper parts of the lore.

The 9-card Bizarro Variant set offers a focused chase within the product, while the 3×3 connected image cards and 27-piece back-of-card puzzle sets add another layer of engagement. These aren’t just inserts—they’re designed to keep collectors interacting with the product over time.

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Superman: A Hero that Spans Generations of Collectors

Superman has always been collectible. That part isn’t new. What is new is how products like Fleer Ultra are framing that collectibility. This set blends original art, layered scarcity, and nostalgic design into something that feels intentional—built not just for fans, but for collectors who understand how value is created over time.

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It’s also arriving at a moment when non-sports cards continue to gain traction, pulling in collectors who might have started with sports but are now looking for something different.

Because in today’s hobby, it’s not just about the biggest names—it’s about the right combinations of art, scarcity, and story. And Superman, as always, checks all three.