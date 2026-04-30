For Hockey collectors, there are three releases that many target every year. These are Upper Deck Series 1, Series 2, and Extended Series.



On June 3rd, 2026 the 2025-26 edition of Extended Series is scheduled to be released, and with it comes a wide range of anticipation. The product will have some of the top rookies from this past season, along with some big new addition that will generate momentum in the hobby.

Dec 29, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Here is what collectors need to know about the forthcoming Extended Series release.

Upper Deck Extended Series Rounds Out The Year's Base Set In The Hobby

The total number of cards in Extended series comes in at 250 cards. 200 of them are of veterans, and 50 are of Young Guns or 1st Round Rookies.



This year has a new and interesting feature.

Some of the cards featuring veterans will have photographs from the 4 Nations Faceoff, which is held during the All Star break. These cards will feature players representing their home country, which will appeal to many collectors.

2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series Sebastian Aho Base Card | DACardWorld

Collectors Will Be Searching For Young Guns Rookie Cards And New Inserts

The Young Guns Rookie Cards will be some of the most sought after cards in the set. They will take on a similar design to prior years, with rare parallels possible to pull out of packs.



On average, a hobby box will contain six Young Guns or 1st Round Rookies cards. This also creates a sense of scarcity for those hunting for a specific player or a complete set. Collectors would have to obtain multiple boxes, hobby or retail, to try and collect all of the cards.

2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series Berkly Catton Young Guns | DACardWorld

This year, a brand new insert will be debuting in the product: HoloGrFX. The card features a player amid a holographic background, and it has some series 1990s vibes to it. The player and team information is located in the bottom left of the card, while most of the card is devoted to the holographic design. It has strong eye appeal and has the potential to be one of the most collectable inserts from the release.

2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series Cale Makar HoloGrFX Insert | DACardWorld

Upper Deck To Bring Debut Game Jersey Program To The Release

Brand new to this year's release is a major edition: the Debut Game Jersey Program. Cards featuring a swatch from the NHL Debut of the year's rookie class will be inserted into packs.



A preview of the Matthew Schaefer card was shared ahead of release. The card is a one of one, and has his signature in gold ink. Additionally, it has the date of his first game, along with who the Islanders faced. The patch on the card is of a tag from the jersey that notes it is an official game jersey.

2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series Hockey Matthew Schaefer Debut Game Jersey Autograph | DACardWorld

Other rookies that will have these cards in the release include: Michael Misa, Beckett Sennecke, Brady Martin, Isaac Howard, Sam Dickinson, Danila Yurov, Easton Cowan, and Daniil But.

Apr 4, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) controls the puck against the Nashville Predators in the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series Hockey is currently scheduled to release on June 3rd. Collectors should stay tuned for more information as it gets closer to this time, as the product has a lot to offer to a wide variety of collectors.