Arena Club is one of the leading companies when it comes to online marketplaces in the hobby, perhaps best known for their Slab Packs. These packs contain a graded card based on a checklist that Arena Club provides for buyers, allowing for full transparency before the buyer is able to make their purchase. While the packs are digital, there is a physical card that can actually be sent to the buyer, bridging the physical and digital worlds in a unique and engaging format.

Now, Arena Club is announcing a brand new partnership with the San Antonio Spurs. With it comes great news for collectors. Here is what the hobby needs to know.

RELATED: Victor Wembanyama Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5

Arena Club announces partnership with San Antonio Spurs

The partnership with Arena Club and the San Antonio Spurs marks the first official partnership with an NBA franchise, a truly historic moment in the hobby.

In the press release, CEO Brian Lee of Arena Club was overjoyed about the partnership. He notes, "Partnering with the Spurs gives us a chance to bring our Arena Club experience directly into the heart of the game...The Spurs share our belief that the future of fandom is interactive." The Chief Commercial Officer for the Spurs, Frank Miceli also weighed in on the partnership, saying "Arena Club is on the forefront of the sports collectables industry, creating unforgettable fan experiences by bringing the digital marketplace to life and delivering rare pieces to their customers...we hope to grow and encourage the hobby on a global scale through purposeful in-arena and online fan engagement efforts."

Arena Club Co-Founders Brian Lee, Derek Jeter, and Jesse Glass | Arena Club

Without question, the hobby is bringing in new methods in platforms on a seemingly weekly basis to engage fans and collectors. It will be interesting to see what this partnership yields moving forward.

RELATED: This Michael Jordan Dunk Card is Going Nuts in The Hobby

Exclusive giveaways and promotions to take place from the partnership

Spurs fandom will have to keep an eye out across social media, and those in attendance at the Frost Bank Center. It was teased that exclusive giveaways and promotions will happen due to the new partnership. In the press release, it mentions that Arena Club will drop a discount code on the Spurs Instagram page when they make 11 steals or more in a game. This raises the stakes for fans to keep track of statistics, and be engulfed in the season.

Dec 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Additionally, Arena Club will make an appearance at select home games for the Spurs, providing free graded card giveaways. While other promotions may take place, this is what is known at this time.

The new collectables partnership between Arena Club and the San Antonio Spurs is the latest example of the hobby evolving. It would not be surpising to see numerous collectables and trading card companies start to form agreements with teams to bring more collectors into the fold. In a time when the hobby is experiencing continued growth, this deal could be monumental, and is already part of hobby history.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: