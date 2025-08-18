Art Card or Authentic? What the Olympics Triple Auto Confusion Teaches Collectors
The modern trading card boom has brought incredible creativity into the hobby—custom art cards, handmade projects, and one-of-a-kind creations. But with that creativity, sometimes comes confusion, and sometimes controversy. The line between “real” manufacturer-issued cards and customs is often blurred, especially in online listings and high-profile auctions.
RELATED: Giannis Ups the Bounty for Topps Now Triple Auto and Topps Now is in the Spotlight
A recent incident involving a one-of-a-kind Olympics triple autograph card featuring Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant that was briefly listed—then pulled—from Goldin Auctions shows one example of why collectors need to stay sharp.
The Goldin Triple Auto Controversy
The card in question was listed in Goldin’s 2025 August Elite Auctions (lot #149) and featured authenticated sticker autographs from Curry, James, and Durant. While the signatures were genuine, the card itself was not an official Topps release. It was a custom creation by a third-party artist using real stickers, but not the long-hyped grail collectors were chasing.
Confusion spread quickly. Some speculated it might be the Topps Olympics triple auto, a card Topps had promoted as part of its rare Topps Now lineup. The similarities were enough to spark doubt (and many now-deleted social media posts) and Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin Auctions, quickly removed the listing.
The Frenzy Behind the Real Card
Why the reaction? Because of the card it resembled. When Topps announced a 1/1 Olympics triple autograph card of Curry, Durant, and James, it instantly became one of the most anticipated modern cards in hobby history. Million-dollar bounties were offered, media coverage amplified the hype, and collectors speculated endlessly about who would pull it.
But months turned into nearly a year, and the card never surfaced. That absence only fueled the mystique. So when the custom piece appeared at auction, many wanted to believe this was the one. Despite its clear “custom” label, the hunger for the real card—and the very public enthusiasm for auctioning it with six-figure advances and Elite Auction placement—created some confusion.
RELATED: Cam Brink’s WNBA Comeback Is Fueling Her Rise in the Card Market
How to Spot a Custom Art Card
Customs can be fun and creative, but they are not pack-issued trading cards. Watch for:
- Manufacturer Branding: True cards have Topps, Panini, or Upper Deck logos, set names, and serial numbers. Customs don’t.
- Licensing Marks: Authentic cards carry NBA, MLBPA, or Olympic logos. Customs lack them.
- Card Stock & Finish: Pack-issued cards use consistent materials; customs may feel different or look overly glossy.
- Autographs: Real stickers can be used on customs, but those are purchased and applied aftermarket.
- Authentication: Licensed cards come with embedded COAs, holograms, or grading labels. Customs often rely only on signature authenticity.
The Legal Gray Area of Custom Cards
Custom art cards live in a tricky space. They highlight creativity, but often use copyrighted photos, logos, or trademarks owned by leagues and card companies. That can expose creators—or anyone promoting the sale—to legal liability.
None of this means customs shouldn’t exist. Many collectors enjoy them as art pieces, and some artists collaborate with leagues or manufacturers. But transparency is critical: customs should be celebrated as art—not mistaken for official releases.
Tips to Avoid Getting Scammed
- Read listings carefully: Look for “custom,” “art card,” or “OOAK (one of a kind).”
- Do your homework: Check official checklists to confirm if a rare card truly exists.
- Ask for photos: Inspect the back, logos, and serials.
- Use the community: Forums and collector groups are invaluable for spotting fakes.
- Separate signatures from releases: A real autograph doesn’t make the card itself official.
The Bottom Line
Custom art cards are creative and collectible in their own right, but they’re not licensed trading cards. Even major auction houses are drawing hard lines to prevent confusion. For collectors, the lesson is clear: know what you’re buying, do your research, and when in doubt, walk away.