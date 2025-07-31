Collectibles On SI

Cam Brink’s WNBA Comeback Is Fueling Her Rise in the Card Market

Stanford star, Sparks cornerstone, and cultural force—Cam Brink is redefining what it means to be collectible.

Lucas Mast

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7)
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There’s a reason collectors are chasing Cameron Brink. Yes, the talent is real. But Brink’s value goes beyond stats—it’s the full story: the rise, the fall, the comeback, and the voice she brings to every part of the game.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers may get the lion’s share of the headlines, but Cameron Brink is right there with them—combining elite defense, crossover appeal, and a growing off-court brand. For collectors, she’s a rising star and a savvy buying opportunity rolled into one.

2024-2025 Cameron Brink Panini WNBA Rookie Royalty Kaboom [Last sale $1,533]
2024-2025 Cameron Brink Panini WNBA Rookie Royalty Kaboom [Last sale $1,533] / https://ebay.us/m/D2ybFw

Basketball was Brink’s destiny—or at least in her DNA. Mom Michelle played basketball at Virginia Tech, where she roomed with Stephen Curry’s mom (and Cam’s godmother), Sonya. Her mom later became a Nike product manager, working on Dawn Staley’s signature shoe—an experience that helped spark Cam’s own WNBA dreams.

Cameron Brink and god-sibling Stephen Curry
Cameron Brink and god-sibling Stephen Curry / gsw.all.day on Instagram

Drafted No. 2 overall in 2024 by the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink entered the WNBA with championship credentials and sky-high expectations. The 6’4” forward had already dominated college basketball at Stanford, winning a national title as a freshman and rewriting the school’s record books on defense. By the end of her collegiate career, she had become a three-time All-American, two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Stanford’s all-time blocks leader.

2024 Tyson Beck Cameron Brink Auto /20 PSA 10 [Last sale $307.10]
2024 Tyson Beck Cameron Brink Auto /20 PSA 10 [Last sale $307.10] / https://ebay.us/m/CHD5ya

The Setback—and the Spark

Her rookie season started strong. Brink averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, quickly establishing herself as one of the league’s best rim protectors. But in June 2024, just as she was building momentum, Brink tore her ACL—an injury that would sideline her for over a year.

For many players, that’s a detour. For Brink, it became a platform. She returned to the Sparks lineup in July 2025, draining a three in her first game back and filling the box score with rebounds, blocks, and energy. The comeback wasn’t just about minutes—it was a moment. One that fans—and collectors—won’t forget.

2024 Panini WNBA Prizm Cameron Brink Cherry Blossom FOTL #8/20 [Last sale $2,075]
2024 Panini WNBA Prizm Cameron Brink Cherry Blossom FOTL #8/20 [Last sale $2,075] / https://ebay.us/m/fBbtx9

The Off-Court Brand

While recovering, Brink didn’t disappear. Instead, she amplified her voice. She launched Straight to Cam, a podcast co-hosted with longtime friend Sydel Curry-Lee (sister of Stephen, wife of the NBA’s Damion Lee), offering fans an intimate look into her life, career, and the challenges of being a young woman in pro sports. It’s unfiltered, funny, and thoughtful—and it’s helped Brink build a deeper connection with fans beyond game day.

In 2025, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, using the platform to advocate for body confidence and representation. And as a New Balance-sponsored athlete, Brink joins an elite and eclectic lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Coco Gauff, and Jamal Murray—further signaling her mass appeal and long-term marketability both in sports and pop culture.

This multidimensional presence makes Brink more than just a player. She’s a creator, a role model, and a crossover star whose authenticity is attracting new fans to women’s basketball—and to the card hobby.

2024 Prizm Monopoly Cameron Brink Gold Millionaire Shimmer 228/500 [Last sale $91]
2024 Prizm Monopoly Cameron Brink Gold Millionaire Shimmer 228/500 [Last sale $91] / https://ebay.us/m/MAAneS

Why Collectors Are Paying Attention

In today’s trading card landscape, personality matters. Brink’s charisma, storytelling, and sense of self elevate her cards from mere memorabilia to something more: snapshots of a modern athlete navigating fame, injury, and influence in real time.

2023-24 Bowman U Now March Madness Cameron Brink Auto /49 PSA 10 [Last sale $242.50]
2023-24 Bowman U Now March Madness Cameron Brink Auto /49 PSA 10 [Last sale $242.50] / https://ebay.us/m/i70wqs

With the rise of the WNBA, Brink appeals to a broad audience—especially younger collectors and women—who see themselves in her journey. Her cards reflect more than athletic success; they reflect resilience, visibility, and voice. With new partnerships and brand-driven releases on the horizon, Brink’s presence in the hobby is only growing.

She’s not just back—she’s breaking out.

Lucas Mast
LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.