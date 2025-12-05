Stephen Curry Kaboom Card Sets New All-Time Sales Record

All Steph Curry does is set records. Whether its on the court, or in the card collecting world, Curry is nothing but net. This time Curry broke the record in the sports card world.

On November 29th of this year, Steph Curry's 2018 Panini Kaboom Gold card sold for a staggering $236,680.

With the owner of the card using a premier auction house like Goldin, this card was able to reach an abundant amount of high profile buyers with deep enough pockets. With only 10 copies made, and it being a POP 3, this card was bound to sell for a premium. With no grades higher, this copy scored a 9.5 for centering, corners, and edges, and a 9 on the surface.

Per Goldin, The 2018 Kaboom cards were inserted in the two-card packs exclusive to the online Panini Rewards program. They featured just two parallels, the Gold (numbered to 10) and the "1/1" Green Kaboom!

Before the sale of this Kaboom card of Curry, the highest sale price was $117,000 just a couple of months early. At the time, this was for his 2023 Crown Royale Kaboom PSA 8, also numbered to 10.

Stephen Curry Kaboom | cardladder/Fanatics

Stephen Curry is already an all-time great, and arguments can be made to be on the Top 10 list. Considered the greatest shooter of all-time, Curry is an 11x All-Star, and named to 11 All-NBA teams. The 2x MVP has also won the scoring title 2 times. Most importantly, Steph Curry is a winner. He has brought home the NBA Championship 4 times.

With the recent trends of iconic cards, or legendary players going for record breaking prices, it will be interesting to see what the next record breaking card will sell for.

