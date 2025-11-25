2024 - 25 Prizm Black Manga, maybe best Panini case hit cards ever

The Manga insert is a 15 card set that includes superstars like Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and many more. There are no rookies or no NBA legends in this set. The art work is inspired by Japanese comic art.

Panini lost the basketball license to Topps this year. In their last product, Black Prizm, they went out with a bang. The Manga case hit could be their best case hit they have produced. Here's a look at what some of these cards are reselling for.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Stephen Curry PSA 10

Stephen Curry is one of, if not, the greatest three point shooter of all time. He has won four NBA championships, one Finals MVP, two regular season MVPs, and holds the record for most three pointers made. His manga sold on Nov. 8th, 2025 for $45,000. This is the highest sale of any manga card.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

Victor Wembanyama was the number one overall pick is 2023. He comes from France and is one of the best young stars of the NBA. His manga sold for $37,632 on Oct. 30th, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Lebron James PSA 10

LeBron James is at the top of the list for all time scorers and has won four championships with three different teams. His manga sold for $34,999 on Nov. 21st, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Luka Doncic PSA 10

Luka Doncic is one the biggest stars today, he was drafted by the Hawks but traded for Trae Young on draft day to end up with the Dallas Mavericks. This past season he was traded to the LA Lakers and his manga sold for $25,000 Nov. 9th, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Nikola Jokic PSA 10

Nikola Jokic is only one of nine players to win the MVP three times. He has won one championship for the Nuggets. The Jokic manga sold for $20,000 on Nov. 3rd, 2025.

2024 Panini Prizm Black Manga Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PSA 10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an MVP season and winning the championship for the Thunder. His manga sold for $17,000 on Nov. 17th, 2025.

