Fanatics Fest 2026, occurring July 16-19, 2026, is fast approaching.



This will be the third Fanatics Fest located in New York City’s Javits Convention Center.

Fanatics Fest 2026 will be taking place this year in mid-July, instead of June, and Fanatics has added an additional fourth day to the festivities this year.

Fanatics Fest Coincides with World Cup Finals

The July event timing was likely intentional with Fanatics capitalizing on the World Cup final taking place on July 19 at Met Life Stadium, which is just across the Hudson River in New Jersey. One of the added benefits of the Fanatics Festival taking place over multiple days is that it allows for more fan opportunities and interactions with athletes and celebrities, specifically with autograph signings.

Autos & Photos drop TOMORROW at 10am ET.



Grab your tickets now so you don't miss out - link in bio 🎟️ https://t.co/zoBmLNnzvN — Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) March 31, 2026

Athlete Appearances, Autographs and Photo Opportunities

With regards to athlete appearances and autographs, Fanatics released the first round of tickets for the event's autograph signings. The athletes that have tickets available were stars from across all major sports, including pro basketball, MLB, Pro Wrestling, hockey and the NFL.



See the full Fanatics Fest athlete schedule here.

First round of Autographs & Photo Ops are ON SALE NOW.



🎟️ Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/coyUibqI7p — Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) April 1, 2026

New York Athletes Past and Present

As is the case with previous Fanatics Fest events, many athletes had strong ties to New York. Specifically, many current and former Yankees players are making appearances on Thursday, including Andy Pettitte, Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, CC Sabathia, Cody Bellinger, Don Mattingly, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, and more.



Perhaps the most anticipated local athletes making appearances were New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, so it was no surprise that both had their Sunday autograph and photo opportunity tickets sell out almost immediately.

QB1 loading…🎯@JaxsonDart is pulling up to Fanatics Fest on Sunday, July 19 for photo ops & autographs.



More details on talent appearances + photo/autograph onsale dropping soon. pic.twitter.com/C8fjD8lhyE — Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) March 4, 2026

While it’s not guaranteed, I would not be surprised if Fanatics made more tickets available for sale for Dart and Skattebo so fans should keep their eyes open for updates from Fanatics.



Although he’ll be making an appearance at the event, Jalen Brunson autograph tickets were not yet on sale during the first round of ticket sales. Like the Giants players, I would expect his tickets and any other current Knicks players to sell out quickly.

Future Autograph Ticket Sale Opportunties

The next round of autograph sales will be for the WWE stars, such as Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton, on April 24. Like a lot of the popular local New York athletes, WWE wrestlers' autograph tickets also tend to sell out quickly so fans need to be ready to get tickets when they go live.



A last aspect for fans to keep in mind is that there could still be more athletes, and particularly WWE stars, to be announced. If one uses the previous two years as a guide, Fanatics will often release new names of those appearing up until about two months before the event.

WWE Superstar autographs & photo ops go on sale April 24 at 10AM ET.



More superstars & legends dropping soon.



If WWE’s on your list… this is your moment 👀



🎟️ Get your tickets now at the link in bio so you're ready to lock in your moment. pic.twitter.com/jjOhkisj0y — Fanatics Fest (@FanaticsFest) March 26, 2026