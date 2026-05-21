2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football: A Collector's Guide

When the 2025 Topps Chrome Football was released earlier this year, it took the hobby by storm. Now, the aforementioned product will be getting the Sapphire treatment, bringing more excitement to the hobby. This will also be the first time Topps Chrome Sapphire Football will have added a layer of importance to the release.

Currently, boxes are scheduled to release via an EQL raffle on Friday, May 22nd at 12 PM on the Topps Website for $1499.99. There will be eight packs per box, four cards per pack, and an average of one autograph.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Brings Dazzling Eye Appeal With Parallels and Inserts To Chase

The base set will contain 400 cards, modeled after the 2025 Topps Chrome Football release from earlier this year. The main difference is that the base cards will be blue. This does make the parallels pop even more, especially the rarer they get. Perhaps the Sapphire brand is most known for its one-of-one parallel: Padparadscha. These parallels are pink in color, while keeping the sapphire design on the card.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Matthew Stafford Padparadscha Parallel | Checklist Insider

A key insert for collectors to look out for is the Infinite Sapphire SSP. The insert has the player front and center on the card with an infinity symbol behind them. The card itself is quite striking, as the infinity symbol looks very reflective. Jaxson Dart is confirmed to be in the checklist, and collectors will be on the hunt for it before long.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Jaxson Dart Infinite Sapphire Insert | Topps

A returning insert included across other sports' Sapphire releases is Sapphire Selections. This insert set features a sapphire background surrounding a player, adding eye appeal to the card.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Cam Ward Sapphire Selections Insert | Topps

Rare Autographs of Rookies, Stars, and Legends a Focus Of The Release

Autographs will be a key component of the product and will be a primary chase for collectors who can afford a box. The Sapphire Selections insert will have autographed versions, including a card of Cam Skattebo (seen below). The Skattebo autograph does appear to be on card, which is always an added bonus.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Cam Skattebo Sapphire Selections Autograph | Topps

Stars and veterans also have autographs in the product. One standout card shared ahead of release by Topps is a Future Stars Autograph of Jayden Daniels. The card is a one-of-one and is considered to be Padparadscha parallel. Hobbyists who are still optimistic about a bounce-back year for Daniels will have this card at the top of their want lists.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Jayden Daniels Future Stars Autograph | Topps

Lastly, legends of the gridiron will have rare autographs in the product. The Hall of Chrome autograph subset features legendary players amid the Sapphire design. Names confirmed to be on the checklist for this autograph subset include: Barry Sanders, Peyton Manning, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, John Elway, and Charles Woodson, among others.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football Barry Sanders Hall of Chrome Autograph | Topps

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Football looks to be a great release, and may very well be the cherry on top when it comes to the 2025 Topps Football releases. Collectors will have the chance to obtain rare parallels and autographs from the product, which is always an intriguing hunt.

Boxes will be up for grabs via an EQL raffle on the Topps website starting at 12 PM on Friday, May 22nd.