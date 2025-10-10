Fanatics Fest returning to New York in 2026

Fanatics Fest is set to return to the Big Apple for the third year in a row. What's quickly emerging as one of the top sports and collectibles events each year, Fanatics Fest will be July 16-19, 2026, having added an extra day from the previous two years.

With a record-breaking attendance of 125,000 people and more than 300 athletes and celebrities last year, they've added a 25 percent space of the Javits Center to house what's believed to be another year where the event sets another attendance record.

Fans will get a chance to interact with athletes, celebrities, and will be able to shop for cards to add to their collection throughout the event floor. | Fanatics

Each year the event has been scheduled for a different weekend of the summer. In 2024 it was held in August and last year the event was in June. What's particularly interesting about the July dates this year is that it coincides with one of the biggest, world-wide sporting events, the FIFA World Cup, which should add to the experience for those attending.

"There is no show in the world like Fanatics Fest and the massive growth and impact in just two years drives home the value to fans, leagues, brands and athletes," said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “We can’t wait to build on an incredibly successful 2025 event, which included a complete sellout of our Saturday program, and make the third year of Fanatics Fest our biggest and best yet.

The event is incredibly interactive, with games, expert panels and live programing. Attendees will also have the access to exclusive clothing and other collectibles from Fanatics. Fans will also get the opportunity to interact with some of the biggest influencers in the hobby.

Tickets will go on sale in early November. Though an exact date has yet to be announced, fans will want to watch the wires for the announcement, with the likes of Tom Brady and Kevin Durant attending last year, folks will want to reserve their spot for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Returning fans will qualify for pre-sale perks, according to Fanatics. More information can be found on the event's webpage.

