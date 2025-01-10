1904 Olympic Gold Medal Expected To Fetch Upwards Of $200k At Auction
A gold medal awarded to an American athlete during the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis is expected to sell at auction this month for upwards of $200,000.
The ongoing RR Auction features an array of Olympic memorabilia spanning several decades.
But the gold medal from the 1904 Summer Games -- awarded to U.S. runner Fred Schule after winning the 110 meter hurdles -- is the centerpiece of the auction. Featuring an array of torches and medals, the auction ends on Jan. 16.
With less than a week to go before the auction ends, the medal has received 14 bids and reached $168,209. The medal had an initial estimate of $150,000.
In its description, the auction house called the medal "incredibly rare" and noted that it was one of the first Olympic gold medals ever issued to an athlete.
The 1904 St. Louis Games were significant in Olympic history as the first where prize medals were presented in gold, silver and bronze, a tradition that endures to this day.
"Any winner's medal from the 1904 Olympics is excessively rare, ranking amongst the most elusive of all Olympic prizes," according to RR Auction. "This example, in particular, is exceptionally well preserved."
The front of the medal -- featuring the inscription "Olympiad, 1904" -- depicts a victorious athlete holding a wreath in front of the Acropolis. The reverse is highlighted by a bust of Zeus and engraved with the event's name within a wreath, "110 Meter Hurdle."
The medal also features its original blue, white, red and gold ribbon with a gold clasp.
The St. Louis Games, held over a span of four months, were conducted at what is now known as Francis Field on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis in conjunction with the World's Fair. It marked the first time the Olympics were held outside Europe.
In all, the 1904 Summer Olympic program featured 16 sports encompassing 95 events. The Summer Games return to the United States in 2028 when they will be held in Los Angeles.