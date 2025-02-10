Collectibles On SI

Federer’s 2004 Wimbledon-Winning Racket Fetches $118k At Auction

The rare piece of tennis memorabilia even features an autograph to Anna Wintour

Clemente Lisi

JULY 31, 2008. Roger Federer, defending champion was upset by Ivo Karlovic in the Western and Southern Financial Group Masters. Federer lost to Karlovic, 6-7,6-4,6-7. Federer won the tournament in 2007 and 2005 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Photo shot Thursday July 31,2008.The Enquirer/Cara Owsley
JULY 31, 2008. Roger Federer, defending champion was upset by Ivo Karlovic in the Western and Southern Financial Group Masters. Federer lost to Karlovic, 6-7,6-4,6-7. Federer won the tournament in 2007 and 2005 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Photo shot Thursday July 31,2008.The Enquirer/Cara Owsley / Cara Owsley/Thde Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

An autographed tennis racket belonging to Roger Federer used in 2004 for his championship-winning point at Wimbledon sold for over $100,000 at auction.

The rare piece of memorabilia, featuring Federer's autograph to fashion guru Anna Wintour and her daughter, was auctioned by Prestige Memorabilia, with estimates reaching upwards of $100,000.

By the time the bidding was over on Sunday, the racket sold for $118,206.

Federer's racket from his 2004 Wimbledon win
Roger Federer's racket from his 2004 Wimbledon win / Prestige Memorabilia

Prestige Memorabilia said it was the only photo-matched Federer racket from any grand slam tournament he won to ever go on sale.

The buyer was not identified.

Used to secure Federer's second Wimbledon title, the Wilson N-Code Pro Stock racket is one of a few belonging to the former Swiss tennis star to go to auction.

Federer's autograph to Wintour, best known as the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, is an added bonus and made this auction item that much more unique. Wintour is a big tennis fan.

In a thrilling four-set final, Federer defeated No. 2-ranked Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to win Wimbledon in 2004.

Published |Modified
Clemente Lisi
CLEMENTE LISI

Clemente Lisi is a writer and editor with nearly three decades of experience. You can follow him at x.com/ClementeLisi.

Home/Auctions