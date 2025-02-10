Federer’s 2004 Wimbledon-Winning Racket Fetches $118k At Auction
An autographed tennis racket belonging to Roger Federer used in 2004 for his championship-winning point at Wimbledon sold for over $100,000 at auction.
The rare piece of memorabilia, featuring Federer's autograph to fashion guru Anna Wintour and her daughter, was auctioned by Prestige Memorabilia, with estimates reaching upwards of $100,000.
By the time the bidding was over on Sunday, the racket sold for $118,206.
Prestige Memorabilia said it was the only photo-matched Federer racket from any grand slam tournament he won to ever go on sale.
The buyer was not identified.
Used to secure Federer's second Wimbledon title, the Wilson N-Code Pro Stock racket is one of a few belonging to the former Swiss tennis star to go to auction.
Federer's autograph to Wintour, best known as the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, is an added bonus and made this auction item that much more unique. Wintour is a big tennis fan.
In a thrilling four-set final, Federer defeated No. 2-ranked Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 to win Wimbledon in 2004.