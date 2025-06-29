2025 Wimbledon Men’s Odds: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Set as Betting Favorites
Can Carlos Alcaraz make it three straight titles at Wimbledon?
The 2023 and 2024 winner is aiming to build on his amazing comeback win in the 2025 French Open to win the third Wimbledon title of his career in mid-July.
Alcaraz enters the tournament as the favorite in the betting odds (+120), but only he, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are set at shorter than 18/1 odds to win the tournament.
Djokovic has been dominant at Wimbledon, winning five of his Grand Slam titles there, but he’s facing an uphill battle based on the odds against two of the sport’s best young players.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, past winners and more for the 2025 Wimbledon before the first round begins on Monday, June 30.
2025 Wimbledon Men’s Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz: +120
- Jannik Sinner: +200
- Novak Djokovic: +650
- Jack Draper: +1800
- Alexander Zverev: +3000
- Danii Medvedev: +4000
- Alexander Bublik: +4000
- Taylor Fritz: +5000
- Jiri Lehecka: +6000
- Jakub Mensik: +10000
- Tommy Paul: +10000
- Holger Rune: +10000
- Lorenzo Musetti: +10000
- Ben Shelton: +10000
- Alex De Minaur: +10000
No other player has shorter than 120/1 odds at DraftKings.
Wimbledon Men’s Past Winners
- 2024: Carlos Alcaraz
- 2023: Carlos Alcaraz
- 2022: Novak Djokovic
- 2021: Novak Djokovic
- 2019: Novak Djokovic
- 2018: Novak Djokovic
- 2017: Roger Federer
- 2016: Andy Murray
- 2015: Novak Djokovic
- 2014: Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon has been dominated by Carlos Alcaraz in recent years, but Novak Djokovic (+650 to win in 2025) has won five of the last nine tournaments.
The interesting player to watch will be Sinner, as he blew a huge lead in the French Open Final against Alcaraz earlier this year and is looking to capture his first title at Wimbledon. It’s pretty clear based on the odds that oddsmakers expect three players to be in the mix for this title.
The first round of the men’s tournament will begin on Monday, June 30 and the semifinals are set for July 11. The final will take place on July 13, one day after the women’s final.
