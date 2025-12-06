Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro 1/1 Dual Autographed card available at auction Saturday

In the history of the MLB, there are many recognizable names. Two such players are Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro. Ohtani is currently playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a two-way player, making his case for being one of the top players of all time. Ichiro's name is legendary in Seattle, where he was able to create records and a storied career. Both of these players share one of the rarest cards in the hobby, and it will be coming to auction on Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST.

Ahead of the auction, here is what collectors need to know.

Dual Autograph of Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro coming to auction

The card coming to auction is from 2023 Topps Transcendent, which is considered to be a high end product. On the card, there is both an image of Ichiro and Ohtani, with autographs right below each of their faces. It also is part of the Through the Years subset, which includes throwback designs. In this case, the card is referencing the 1984 Topps design, as evidenced by the team names written out in all capital and bold lettering on the left and right borders of the card. In the auction, the card wil be starting at only $1.

It comes in graded a BGS 8.5, and perhaps it's biggest appeal is that it is a 1/1. Therefore, it is hard to say if this card will ever pop up for sale again. For collectors of legends of the game, this would be quite the unique card to own. It features two great players, and a throwback design that will evoke some nostalgia.

2023 Topps Transcendent Ichiro/Shohei Ohtani Dual Autograph | dcsports87 via eBay

eBay Live Ohtani and Ichiro auction happening Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST

The auction is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST on the eBay Live online selling platform. It will be hosted by dcsports87 and Sports Cards Nonsense. In addition to the Ohtani/Ichiro dual autograph, numerous other coveted high end MLB and NFL singles will be for sale, all starting at $1. This includes names like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Lamar Jackson, and more. If the time is there, collectors should tune in to see some of the greatest cards in the hobby up for sale, as some of these may be purchased, put into personal collections, and may not see the open market for many years.

Collectors can find the auction here.

dcsports87 Live Event: Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST | eBay Live

Hobbyists will be able to see high end MLB and NFL singles up for auction on Saturday, December 6th at 7 PM EST as dcsports87 and Sports Cards Nonsense bring some major inventory to online selling. Key names of the hobby will have cards featured, and without question, it is sure to be a memorable event.

