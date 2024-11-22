Jackie Robinson's priceless "Holy Grail" ticket available at auction
A rare ticket stub from Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut on April 15, 1947, is set to headline Robert Edward Auctions’ Fall Catalog Auction, running from Friday through December 8. This is only the seventh ticket graded by PSA from the game. A similar ticket sold for $480,000 in 2022, showing just how valuable these relics are. This historic item marks the day Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier at Ebbets Field, a moment that transformed both sports and American history. Brian Dwyer, President of REA, said that "Anything Jackie Robinson crosses into society..."
The Brooklyn Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves 5-3, but the game’s real impact was Robinson’s courage and determination as he shattered racial barriers in professional sports. The ticket, graded “Authentic” by PSA, is an incredibly rare piece despite minor imperfections like a repaired crease and faint marks on the back. "This is certainly a museum quality piece." said Dwyer. Its historical significance and scarcity make it one of the most sought-after items for collectors.
More than the price tag, though, this ticket serves as a powerful reminder of Jackie Robinson’s impact on baseball and society. For collectors, it’s not just a piece of memorabilia—it’s a connection to one of the most important moments in sports history. Visit REA’s website for details on how to bid.