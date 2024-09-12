Caitlin Clark Basketball Card Sets New Record in Recent Goldin Auction
Cary Williams is no stranger to cards. Known in the hobby as American Arbitrage Cards on social media, the long time collector has a following of over 1 million people who watch him open packs of cards and hunt for bargains at card shows, garage sales, and thrift shops across the country.
At the 2024 National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, he purchased a mega box of 2023-24 Panini Optic Basketball Cards which landed him one single promotional Panini Silver Pack. Little did he know, inside of that pack would be the biggest card he's ever pulled.
He says, "I knew when I opened it that it was a very good card, but I didn't realize how massive it would be. My girlfriend was a bit disapointed there were only two cards in the pack, but I said, I think we're going to do good."
He immediately took the card to the Goldin Auctions booth. At that point he knew he might really have something special in his hands. They handled getting the card graded by PSA and it ultimately came back with a perfect 10 grade.
When asked why he chose to use Goldin Auctions to handle the sale of the card Williams said, "I knew Goldin would handle the grading process which I was unfamiliar with. I don't typically deal with cards in the thousands or tens of thousands range, and I knew Goldin had the experience and customer base of higher end buyers. When I took the card to the booth, they took a look and immediately gave me a fist bump. Ultimately, I think I made the right decision."
The card was part of the August Elite auction event on the Goldin.co website. After generating 50 bids, the card ended at $33,000 with a $7,260 buyers premium bringing the total selling price to $40,260. That's the second highest selling price of a Caitlin Clark card and a new record high price for one of her non-autographed cards.
Caitlin Clark is living up to the lofty expectations fans had for her as she entered her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. She has already broken the Fever record for most points as a rookie, the WNBA record for rookie assists, and the WNBA record for double-doubles for a guard in a single season. Indiana is in the midst of a late season push to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.