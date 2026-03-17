Topps Announces Return of Bowman Basketball

The Basketball hobby has been very strong as of late, and collectors are scooping up rookie cards and autographs of top names left and right. While Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel have been big names in the hobby, collectors should keep future draft classes in mind as well. Recently, Topps announced that Bowman Basketball is going to be returning, and it will include a long list of big names. Based on preview images, the product will take on a similar design and structure as it's Baseball counterpart, but with a few twists.

Here is what collectors need to know about Topps' latest announcement.

Topps Announces Bowman Basketball Is Returning To The Hobby

Bowman is a product that tends to spark a ton of interest in the hobby, and it is great to see it return to the Basketball space. The Topps Hoops Instagram account shared some preview images of what the cards will look like yesterday. The base design will be the same as the Baseball set, with the player name and team logo at the bottom of the card. It is likely that both paper and chrome cards will be included in the set, but no official details can be confirmed at the time of writing.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Cooper Flagg Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

The Instagram post also alludes to the variety of players, inserts, and autographs that will be included, marking a celebration of the current and future prospects of the NBA and WNBA. Included in the sneak peek was a Garbage Pail Kids insert of Ace Bailey. This insert set has gained some traction among collectors, and it will be interesting to see if it crosses over with Basketball like it did with Baseball.

The Release Will Take On A Similar Structure to Baseball, But Will Include Collegiate Men's and Women's Players

In prior years, Topps has released Bowman Chrome University across football and basketball lines. Now, it will merge into a singular Bowman release for Basketball, as current players, current rookies, and NCAA players will be in the product. Names such as AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, Kiyan Anthony, Juju Watkins, and Sienna Betts look to have autographs in the product, and for just about all of these names, they will be classified as their 1st Bowmans. It also appears that the first card signed for certain players will contain the "1st Bowman Autograph" inscription, adding intrigue for many in the hobby.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball AJ Dybantsa Superfractor Autograph | Checklist Insider

The recent announcement of Bowman Basketball returning to the hobby is welcome news for many collectors. According to the Topps website, the pre-order date is March 24th, but this could be subject to change. The product will have no shortage of chase elements, as current and rookie stars of the NBA make an appearance, along with future stars that are still in men's and women's college basketball. Collectors should at least take a look at the product if they get a chance, as Bowman and the basketball hobby reuniting might be a monumental day.