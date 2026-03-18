Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Post Funny TikTok After Going Undefeated in World Cup Qualifiers

Team USA women’s basketball went 5–0 in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, officially booking their trip to Berlin in September. They had already sealed their World Cup bid by winning the AmeriCup last year, though.

The American women beat Spain 84–70 in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Tuesday. After the game, the players received hats and a big banner to celebrate their successes. From there, it appears that the celebrations continued amongst the team.

Angel Reese, who finished with four points and eight rebounds, posted a couple behind-the-scenes TikToks throughout the qualifiers, including on Tuesday night after the win. One of the videos featured her fellow Team USA member Paige Bueckers. Reese and Bueckers posed with their winning hats turned backwards. The two young WNBA superstars then lip synced to Miguel’s “How Many Drinks?”

Reese captioned the video: “pls don’t waste our time.”

Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers in new TikTok.🎥 pic.twitter.com/YCEv450S3F — AR5 Updates (@AR5Updates) March 18, 2026

The two players blossomed a friendship over the last year that Bueckers has been in the league—the fans even gave their friendship a nickname, “Paigel.” So, Tuesday’s video had fans excited to see this dynamic duo back together posting TikToks.

Reese and Bueckers’s TikTok history

Reese and Bueckers are individually strong presences on TikTok, but when they’re in a video together, it’s a whole new force.

The first time WNBA fans saw these two stars team up for a TikTok video was during last summer’s All-Star Weekend when they wore the same jersey for the first time in their careers. This is one of Reese’s most-watched and liked TikTok videos.

In December, Paigel reunited for a partnership with Reese’s at an NBA game. Reese posted a video of the duo sitting together, and then a sponsored post of them answering “This or That” questions for Reese’s.

We’ll be excited to see what creative videos they make in September during the World Cup.

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