Caitlin Clark Card Sells For WNBA Record $84,000 On Fanatics Collect
In January of this year an autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor (a 1/1 parallel) sold for $78,000, a then-record for Clark cards. That record was topped on Thursday night when her Panini Instant WNBA Draft Blue Viper 1/1 sold for $84,000 on Fanatics Collect. The card features Clark in her draft night outfit, holding up her Indiana Fever jersey shortly after being selected with the number one pick.
The sale is the second-largest trading card sale in women's sports history, only eclipsed by the 2003 Serena Williams NetPro signed patch rookie card, which sold for $266,400 in 2022 on Goldin Auctions.
Clark's collectibles have remained very popular after her successful transition to the pro league, with her signature Wilson basketballs selling out in 40 minutes a week before this record card sale. She was the first female athlete to sign an exclusive trading card deal with Panini, and they released the Caitlin Clark Collection set this summer. Panini is expected to continue to capitalize on this by releasing WNBA sets under their Select, Prizm, and Origins products later this fall.
For reference, Clark’s rookie salary in the WNBA is $76,535, almost 10% less than her card sold for. If this translated to the NBA, it would mean a Victor Wembanyama card would sell for more than $13 million.
Clark is the heavy betting favorite for WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, while breaking numerous records such as most three-pointers and most assists in a season.
Another Clark card that has potential to top this has a week remaining at Goldin Auctions right now. It's her 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Prospect Autographs Red Refractor, serial numbered 1/5. The card is graded a BGS Gem Mint 9.5, and the autograph is a 10. With over a week remaining, it sits with a bid of $11,000, or $13,420 after Buyer's Premium. The same card, serial numbered 2/5 and graded a PSA 9 on the card and 10 autograph, is currently listed for $75,000 Buy It Now on eBay. Three other cards -- including her Bowman Chrome U Sapphire 1/1 Superfractor graded a PSA 10/10 -- are currently listed for more on eBay.