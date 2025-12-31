5 Affordable Trevor Lawrence Autograph Rookie Cards to Buy Before the Playoffs

Trevor Lawrence was the top overall pick in the 2021 draft. As a true freshman at Clemson, he went 15-0, and won the National Championship. His card market was immediately high coming into the NFL. He has led the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2022. They lost in the divisional round. They have currently clinched a playoff spot this season, and with a win, they will win their division for the second time in Trevor's career. Below is a list of recent sales that are affordable for Trevor Lawrence's autograph rookie cards.

2021 Panini Select Trevor Lawrence Rookie Signature Memorabilia /60

Cardladder

Lawrence came in second in the Heisman Award in 2020. The winner was DeVonta Smith, the Alabama wide receiver who now plays for the Eagles. A Select rookie patch auto (RPA) sold on Dec 29, 2025, for $129.99.

2021 Panini Prizm Trevor Lawrence Silver Autograph Sticker

Cardladder

Lawrence has a record of 1-1 in his playoff career. He threw for over 500 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in the two games he played in 2022. A Prizm silver sticker autograph sold on Dec 29, 2025, for $199.99.

2021 Trevor Lawrence Donruss Red Hot Rookies Auto /25

Cardladder

Trevor's 2025 has been successful with a passer rating of 88.7 and 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has rushed for nine touchdowns and 348 yards, both career highs. A Donruss insert, Red-Hot Rookies, sticker autograph sold on Dec 29, 2025, for $192.50. This card is numbered out of 25.

Trevor Lawrence RC 2021 Panini Absolute /50 Auto Rookies Spectrum Red

Cardladder

There is one more week left in the regular season. The Jaguars are trying to win the division with a win or a Texans loss. They play the Titans in Jacksonville to close out the season. An Absolute, numbered to 50, sold on Dec 29, 2025, for $150. The autograph on this card is a sticker.

2021 Certified Freshman Fabric Trevor Lawrence Mirror RC PSA Auto 10

Cardladder

When adding to a personal collection (PC), targeting lower grades is a good way to get an expensive card. A PSA 8, RPA, numbered to 99, sold on Dec 29, 2025, for $153.50.

