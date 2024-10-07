Pieces of the Vanderbilt Goal Post Down By the River Sell Out Within Hours
Sections of the goal post torn down after Vanderbilt's victory over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5 sold out within hours of the beginning of an auction created by the Vanderbilt Athletics Department.
The goal post was cut into 4-inch and 8-inch sections. The 4-inch pieces sold for $1,005 and eight-inch pieces sold for $4,035. It's unclear how many of each were made available.
The Commodores were 22.5-point underdogs, but won their first game against a Top 5 opponent in 60 tries in the 42-35 triumph over Alabama. It was the Commodores' first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1984.
After the game, fans rushed the field and tore down the goal post from the south end zone, marching it three miles through downtown Nashville before dumping it in the Cumberland River.
The school was fined $100,000 when students ran onto the field - violating Southeastern Conference policy regarding student celebrations. It will also cost about $150,000 to buy and install a new goal post. SI could not get confirmation that proceeds from the sale would be used to offset the costs.
For fans who could not get in on a piece of the action, the Vanderbilt athletics department still has game-used pylons, footballs, and a helmet for sale.
The game-used helmet, which can be personalized and signed by football head coach Clark Lea already has bids above $13,000. Four game-used footballs each have more than $3,500 in bids. Four pylons are each going for more $1,200. The auction ends on Oct. 10 at 6 PM EDT.