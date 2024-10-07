Sections of the Vanderbilt Goal Post Dumped in the Cumberland River For Sale After Huge Upset Over No. 1 Alabama
Sections of the goalpost torn down after Vanderbilt's victory over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5 are now up for sale in an auction hosted by the Vanderbilt Athletics Department. The Commodores were 22.5-point underdogs, but won their first game against a Top 5 opponent in 60 tries. It was the Commodores' first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1984.
After the game, fans rushed the field and tore down a goal post from the south end zone and marched it three miles through downtown Nashville before dumping it in the Cumberland River.
The 35-foot tall goal post was recovered by the Nashville Fire Department before handing it back to Vanderbilt University officials.
Pieces of the goal post are sold in 4-inch and 8-inch sections. The 4-inch pieces were going for $1,005 and already sold out. Eight-inch pieces are going for $4,035 and as of this writing only four pieces remain.
Vandy's celebration will prove costly. The school was fined $100,000 when students ran onto the field - violating Southeastern Conference policy regarding student celebrations. It will also cost another $150,000 to buy and install a new goal post.
The sale also includes an auction for game-used pylons, footballs, and a helmet. All of the footballs are currently bidding for more than $2,300. The helmet is already above $7,000 with more than three days left in the auction.