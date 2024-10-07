Collectibles On SI

Sections of the Vanderbilt Goal Post Dumped in the Cumberland River For Sale After Huge Upset Over No. 1 Alabama

The Vanderbilt Commodores had a historic upset win over No. 1 ranked Alabama on Saturday. Afterwards, fans stormed the field and tore down a goal post before parading it through Nashville and dumping it in the Cumberland River. The Vanderbilt Athletics Department is now selling pieces of it.

Horacio Ruiz

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores fans take down the goal post after an upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores fans take down the goal post after an upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Sections of the goalpost torn down after Vanderbilt's victory over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 5 are now up for sale in an auction hosted by the Vanderbilt Athletics Department. The Commodores were 22.5-point underdogs, but won their first game against a Top 5 opponent in 60 tries. It was the Commodores' first victory over the Crimson Tide since 1984.

After the game, fans rushed the field and tore down a goal post from the south end zone and marched it three miles through downtown Nashville before dumping it in the Cumberland River.

The 35-foot tall goal post was recovered by the Nashville Fire Department before handing it back to Vanderbilt University officials.

Pieces of the goal post are sold in 4-inch and 8-inch sections. The 4-inch pieces were going for $1,005 and already sold out. Eight-inch pieces are going for $4,035 and as of this writing only four pieces remain.

Vandy's celebration will prove costly. The school was fined $100,000 when students ran onto the field - violating Southeastern Conference policy regarding student celebrations. It will also cost another $150,000 to buy and install a new goal post.

The sale also includes an auction for game-used pylons, footballs, and a helmet. All of the footballs are currently bidding for more than $2,300. The helmet is already above $7,000 with more than three days left in the auction.

Published |Modified
Horacio Ruiz
HORACIO RUIZ

Home/Auctions