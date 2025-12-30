Fernando Mendoza and The Top 3 QB Cards of the 2025 CFP

After a first round filled with controversy about why smaller schools made the College Football Playoff, the complaints have stopped, and the top eight teams are left. Games continue in the CFP on Wednesday night as Ohio State is a heavy favorite over Miami. The final three games of the quarterfinals will be on New Year's Day.

Some of the top quarterbacks in the country are left in the quarterfinals, and that means they have some massive cards. One of the quarterbacks without any cards is Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss. He would have been a chase in either product after taking over a few weeks into the season and inserting himself in the Heisman conversation after a massive season. One QB not on the list is Miami QB Carson Beck. While he has had some massive sales, they were largely more than 18 months ago.

Honorable Mention: Ty Simpson, Alabama

Ty Simpson | CardLadder

Ty Simpson has been in Bowman products for a few years now, but his Bowman Chrome 1st's still sell at a premium to Alabama fans. This /5 red refractor in a PSA 10 sold for $1,200 at the start of the season, but CardLadder has the card value around $1,400 now. While Alabama is a big underdog to No. 1 Indiana, Simpson has proven throughout the season to be a player capable of a big performance.

No. 3: Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Julian Sayin | CardLadder

One of the few big-name players not in Bowman Chrome, Julian Sayin has some monster cards in Panini products, but is largely limited to the Panini Prizm Draft Picks product. This PSA 10 Manga case hit sold for $1,399.99 in late November as Ohio State was making a push for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs. While Sayin didn't have quite the year some of the other quarterbacks on this list had, he was also the youngest. Sayin, just a sophomore, also finished in the final four for the Heisman voting in 2025. He's the lone prospect who has another college football season to see his college cards potentially rise in value.

No. 2: Dante Moore, Oregon

Dante Moore | CardLadder

The only one to make the list without a Bowman 1st or Rated Prospect, Dante Moore's 2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor destroyed some of his top sales of his Bowman 1st, while he was at UCLA, including a PSA 10 Bowman 1st Red Refractor /5 and all of his top autos out of the 2025 product. His Superfractor sold for $2,299.99 shortly after release on November 2nd. Oregon is the shortest underdog in the quarterfinals, but the Texas Tech defense is nasty. We'll have to see how Oregon holds up as they kick off the action on Thursday at Noon ET.

No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza | CardLadder

A lot of the potentially big Fernando Mendoza cards have either yet to hit the market or have not been hit yet. He was the chase of the 2025 Bowman Chrome and Bowman Chrome Sapphire product and his sales certainly reflect that. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner has multiple sales higher than anyone else, and for good reason.

After the product came out, Mendoza was incredibly difficult to hit in Bowman Chrome. Then, The Hoosiers upset Ohio State and Mendoza went on to win the Heisman Trophy. This /5 Red Sapphire auto sold for $3,015 on December 13th. He also had a /15 White Refractor auto from Chrome sell for $2,200 so the market remains strong for Mendoza. The Hoosiers face No. 9 Alabama.

