Roberto Clemente Card Sells For Huge Amount
With March peaking around the corner and warmer weather starting to creep in, the excitement of baseball is in the air. And what better way to start getting the gears moving, than hearing about a baseball card selling for over a million dollars.
Roberto Clemente Iconic Card: 1971 Topps #630
Just last week, Heritage Auction spearheaded the sale. On February 23rd, the 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente PSA 9 sold for $1,006,500.
What an absolutely beautiful card through and through. With the horizontal card design, it showcases both a headshot and a baseball stance of Clemente. The card also has a facsimile of his autograph as well as a picture of the MLB team, Pittsburg Pirates.
The PSA grade is only 1 of 11 graded a 9, which is incredible considering the card is 70 years old. PSA POP report shows there is only 1 Clemente card graded a 10 in the entire world.
The Impossible Baseball Cards of the 1970s
Roberto Clemente was one of the greatest baseball players to ever put on a pair of cleats. The 15x All-Star was a 12x Gold Glove with a rocket for an arm in Right Field. Carrying a .317 batting average he lead the league in batting 4 times, on his way to exactly 3000 hits. He also won the NL MVP in 1966, beating out all-time greats like Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron.
Clemente unfortunately lost his life in 1972, when a plane he was on crashed. He was only 38 years old.
Seeing a card like this sell for over a million dollars, shows what kind of mark Clemente left on and off the field. A legend in his own right, and a man who deserves to live on in our memories.