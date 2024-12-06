Sold ... Again! 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Hockey Card Case Goes For $2.5 Million
The much-hyped 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Hockey case featuring Wayne Gretzky's rookie cards was resold on Thursday for $2.5 million -- a whopping $1.2 million less than what an original buyer had won it for earlier this year before backing out.
The case, auctioned by Heritage, was re-sold after Canadian real estate agent Jack Arshawsky had won the item last February for $3.72. He later failed to pay for it, forcing Heritage to put it back for auction.
In April, Arshawsky told the CBC that he had paid $3 million -- but was hoping to find another buyer who was "more passionate" about collecting to take the case off his hands.
The case -- featuring 16 sealed boxes -- includes 768 packs. Some two dozen Gretzky rookie cards are likely to be inside.
However, the set is plagued by quality issues, including centering and ragged edges, and has resulted in a very low population of high grades.
The latest buyer of the case was not identified.
Gretzky's rookie, especially the OPC version, is considered to be one of the most-wanted hockey cards in the sports hobby.