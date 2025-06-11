5 Superstar Rookie Cards That Have Lost the Most Value Since 2020
The sports card boom of 2020. One day, there may be documentaries of this time. A huge sudden influx of new collectors and new money flooded into the hobby, sparked by COVID lockdowns of sports, and some say stimulus checks. This time frame had its share of hyped superstar rookies as well - some panning out while others fading away. But even the top rookie's sports cards have come down in value. Some look at it as a decline in the market, while others look at it more as a correction to an over-hyped market driven by artificially inflated prices.
Here are 5 superstar rookie cards across baseball, football, and basketball that have dropped in value since the peak of the sports card boom. You will find that their card values don’t always correspond to on-field success, rather a cooling of a much too hot card market.
1. Zion Williamson – 2019 Prizm Base RC #248 (PSA 10)
Then: $700+ during peak hype
Now: ~$30-$50
Some say the player that started out the boom and re-invigorized a waining basketball card market, Zion’s injuries and weight issues have tanked both his play and card market. Even with stellar play now, outside of collecting a ton of championship rings, his card values may never recover.
2. Mac Jones – 2021 Prizm Silver RC (PSA 10)
Then: $600+ after a strong rookie season
Now: ~$40-70
It took just one messy season and a benching to destroy his card market. When he first entered the NFL, some even compared him to Tom Brady - yes Tom Brady! While he looked solid in spotty play in 2024, its highly unlikely his cards will bounce back to their initial levels.
3. Ja Morant – 2019 Optic Holo RC (PSA 10)
Then: $800–1,000
Now: ~$75-150
A dynamic scorer with All-NBA talent - and a co-driver of the resurgence of basketball card collecting alongside of Zion, Ja was a can’t-miss prospect. But add in suspensions, off-court issues, and inconsistent play and you now have a much shakier picture for his sports card values of the future.
4. Justin Herbert – 2020 Prizm Base RC (PSA 10)
Then: $600+ at peak
Now: ~$35-60
Still a great quarterback — but not winning games, and the hobby is impatient. Investors are reallocating to proven winners or flashier rookies. A great example that on-field stats don't always equate to off-field card market value.
5. Fernando Tatís Jr. – 2019 Topps Chrome RC (PSA 10)
Then: $250–300
Now: ~$30
Suspensions and a position switch have taken the shine off his once-elite profile. The bat still plays, but the hype doesn’t. Time heals all wounds though, so continued play at high levels, and a championship run would help his card values.
What This Means for Collectors
The modern hobby moves fast — maybe too fast. A player gets hurt, misses time, or doesn’t win early, and their market evaporates. Rookie cards are high-risk, high-reward plays. And timing? Everything.
These players aren’t busts. Many are still starting. Some still have upside. But their cards? They’ve taken a hit — and in some cases, might never recover.
Before you invest in the “next big thing,” look back at this list. Hype fades. Winning, health, and longevity still matter but don't always equate to strong card values.
Bonus Tip:
If you’re buying any of these names now, focus on numbered parallels, on-card autos, and low pop slabs. Avoid base — it’s where value disappears first.