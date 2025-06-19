Topps Chrome Basketball Recent Sales Rising
Last week, 24-25 Topps Chrome Basketball released to outstanding reviews from collectors nationwide. One week after release, online sales have been rising steadily, showing that Topps Chrome still carries an immense appeal on the market.
While there are numerous inserts located in the set, the SSPs are the inserts that hobbyists are chasing. Perhaps the one with the most eye appeal is the "Let's Go" SSP. An insert that looks as though it is straight from the 1990s with it's multicolored vibrant back, it has commanded a premium so far on the secondary markets. Recently, a copy of the Stephen Curry insert sold for $200 on eBay. A Lebron James from the same set sold for $130, while a Victor Wembanyama went for $120.
Autographs have been another key chase in the set. Autographs feature both current players and retired stars. Arguably, the biggest autograph chase in the set is Lebron James. Recent sales of his auto from 24-25 Topps Chrome are scarse due to the rarity with only two copies sold, both of which were listed for $2,500 with a best offer accepted. A Victor Wembanyama auto /10 sold recently for nearly $800. Among the rookie autographs sold include Bronny James Jr ($145) and Alexandre Sarr ($110, best offer).
When it comes to parallels, one cannot go wrong with the superfractor. While not many have sold only one week after release, the most notable sale was of a Trae Young superfractor, the star guard for the Atlanta Hawks. The card sold at auction for $172. At the time of writing, there are still numerous superfractors that have not surfaced of many key names, yet another reason why the product may be so appealing to collectors.
If someone wants to purchase a hobby box of 24-25 Topps Chrome, they are still available for an affordable price. They are currently selling between $150-$200, depending on the retailer.
2024-25 Topps Chrome Basketball delivers yet again on it's collectability, as evidenced by strong recent sales. Boxes are affordable, which allows for multiple levels of collectors to have a chance to rip the product as well. Without question, this is a product that the hobby should keep their eye on.