The first ever soccer Kaboom! sold for a record $4500
Ronaldo’s 2017 Panini Select #1 Kaboom! PSA 10 sold for an all-time high of $4500 on October 3, via Ebay auction. With this card being only a population 13 in a PSA 10, the card rarely comes available, shown by this sale being just the sixth public sale in the card’s existence. The last sale of this card in a PSA 10, occurred last January for $3600, marking a 25% increase.
This card was released in 2017 Panini Select Soccer, marking the first installment of the Kaboom! insert in soccer products. The Kaboom! insert set featured 19 players, all being displayed in their international team kits. Headlining the checklist is Ronaldo in his Portugal kit, and Lionel Messi in his Argentina kit. Ronaldo’s Portugal kit Kaboom! was featured as the first card in the set, utilizing one of the game's best all-time players for a memorable introduction to this now iconic insert. As one of the first case-hits introduced to soccer products, this was a pivotal moment for the soccer card community.
Now, the Kaboom! insert is easily recognizable as one of the most popular insert sets in sports cards, but it wasn’t always. This insert started off in 2013 Panini Innovation Basketball, originally featuring hand-drawn cartoon figurines of the athletes. This set was an all-base rendition, not offering the numbered parallels offered today.
As the insert set continued as a case hit, it took four years to be introduced to another sport (soccer) in 2017, with football following shortly after in 2018. Now, over 10 years later, the Kaboom! insert set is being offered across all sports, creating grails to be chased for many collectors, often being one of the highest selling cards for any athlete that graces the front of this iconic insert!