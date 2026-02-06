Al Nassr’s Biggest Transfers: Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have a Point?

Temper tantrums have been regularly thrown by Cristiano Ronaldo across his illustrious career and age has proved no barrier to such outbursts.

Despite being 41 years old and earning around $4.4 million per week in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has uncovered a new source of frustration due to Al Nassr’s lack of transfer activity during the January window.

Al Nassr are one of four PIF-owned clubs in the Saud Pro League, alongside Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, but Ronaldo has grown irritated by the club’s lack of spending in comparison to their aforementioned rivals—even going on strike and missing their most recent clash with Al Riyadh.

Despite the recent return of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to training, Ronaldo is expected to continue his boycott of Al Nassr’s matches, further opening the door to an exit come the end of the current campaign.

But is Ronaldo right to be angry at Al Nassr’s supposed lack of ambition?

Al Nassr’s Biggest Transfers Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival

2023–24

Sadio Mané was signed in 2023. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo teamed up with Al Nassr back in January 2023 after a major fallout with Manchester United and that was, rather unsurprisingly, the club’s only major addition that winter. However, they were busy the following summer.

The marquee signing of the window prior was Sadio Mané, whose stock remained incredibly high for his Liverpool exploits despite a failed year at Bayern Munich. The $30 million transfer has proved a major success, with the Senegalese star contributing to 60 goals in his first two seasons in Riyadh.

Mané was not the most expensive addition, however, with Ronaldo’s compatriot Otávio joining from Porto for just over $65 million. Only Al Hilal’s purchase of Neymar was more costly than the midfielder’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League that summer.

Aymeric Laporte, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozović and Alex Telles were other arrivals from Europe’s top five leagues over the summer, with Al Nassr’s total spend sitting at around $180 million.

2024–25

Jhon Durán briefly played for Al Nassr. | IMAGO/Abdullah Ahmed

There were fewer high-profile signing during the 2024–25 season but the acquisition of Jhon Durán was considered a major coup given his age profile and the widespread interest in the Colombian. A winter deal for $80 million was struck with Aston Villa but the forward lasted just six months in Saudi Arabia before moving on loan to Fenerbahçe. He is now set to join Zenit Saint Petersburg on a temporary basis.

Another youngster from the Premier League had arrived the previous summer, Angelo Gabriel joining for just over $25 million from Chelsea. The midfielder has produced some solid numbers in the Saudi Pro League, as has goalkeeper Bento following his move from Brazil in 2024.

Winger Wesley was another Brazilian plucked from the country’s wonderkid factory but he has recently joined Real Sociedad on loan, while Mohamed Simakan’s arrival on loan from RB Leipzig underscored a change of transfer strategy as Al Nassr sought a younger overall squad. Total spending was around the same mark.

2025–26

Kingsley Coman joined the club last summer. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Once again, Al Nassr stole some top European talents last summer as they looked to strengthen the squad around Ronaldo. Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman was a notable addition in the forward line, the former Champions League final-winning goalscorer costing around $35 million. He’s already announced himself as a regular goal provider in the Middle East.

Iñigo Martínez was smart business on a free transfer after several solid seasons with Barcelona and the permanent transfer of Simakan ensured that Al Nassr had strong options at the back following Laporte’s return to Spain.

João Félix was the blockbuster addition from Chelsea, setting Al Nassr back an initial $34.5 million which could rise to $58.1 million. Ronaldo’s international teammate has represented several of Europe’s elite and was another coup for the league, even if Otávio’s departure for Al Qadsiah following a disappointing stint took the shine off another busy summer of incomings.

Ronaldo’s major frustrations have arisen from a lack of winter activity, though. Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Haydeer Abdulkareem were the only newcomers, while Ronaldo witnessed Karim Benzema move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal—the latter also signing French sensation Kader Meïté from Rennes for big bucks.

Al Ittihad lost N’Golo Kanté as well but strengthened by signing Youssef En-Nesyri and George Ilenikhena.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Right to Be Frustrated?

Al Nassr have spent big since Ronaldo’s arrival. | Clicks Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s frustrations are somewhat understandable when analyzing the transfer business of Al Hilal. The 21-time champions, if all previous spending is attributed to the current exchange rate of $1.33 for every €1, have forked out an extraordinary $668 million—significantly more than anyone else—and have now been gifted Benzema as an added bonus this winter.

However, Al Nassr have certainly splashed the cash. Since their signing of Ronaldo, who continues to cost the club an obscene amount of money in wages, they have parted ways with $482 million in transfer fees (excluding add-ons). They have brought in plenty of Europe’s big-hitters and despite boasting international football’s leading goalscorer up front, they have failed to win the Saudi Pro League title.

Even the appointment of Stefano Pioli as manager only saw them finish third last season as they’re overshadowed by Al Hilal and Al Ittihad—the latter having won last term’s title with Benzema firing them to glory.

Considering Al Nassr have spent more than both Al Ittihad ($446 million) and Al Ahli ($448 million) from 2023–24 to the current season, Ronaldo can have few complaints when it comes to his team’s underperformance on the pitch. Al Ittihad are the reigning league champions and Al Ahli scooped the AFC Champions League last term despite their marginally inferior spending.

What Next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

What does the future hold for Ronaldo? | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

If Al Nassr and Ronaldo fail to defuse the tension before the end of the season, it’s possible that the legendary forward leaves Saudi Arabia. With no plans to retire, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo would be forced to find another suitor.

A colossal wage cut would likely be required to play for any other non-Saudi side, although a move to another of the PIF-owned clubs in the Middle East cannot be entirely ruled out.

Major League Soccer has been touted as a potential destination, the prospect of his renewed rivalry with longstanding nemesis Lionel Messi carrying plenty of appeal, while a return to a former club can’t be completely dismissed.

Sporting CP, where Ronaldo began his career, appears the most probable European destination—even if Ronaldo has previously ruled out a return to the continent. Re-joining Real Madrid seems incredibly far-fetched but nothing is truly surprising in the modern game.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER