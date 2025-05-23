This Wembanyama, Jokic, and LeBron 1/1 Triple Logoman Card Just Sold for $348,000
Fanatics Collect announced today that a 1/1 Triple Logoman card featuring Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, and LeBron James has sold for $348,000 through its Premier Auction. In all, the auction received a total of 43 bids.
The card was unsurpringly highly-sought after, with Logoman cards being among the most valuable cards in the basketball hobby. This unique offering is one that spans generations and eras. The patch card including 22-year veteran and living legend LeBron James, current best-player-in-the-world and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama, the young prodigy who is looking to take the torch and rise to the very top of the game.
Including the sale of this Triple Logoman card, there have been five Logoman card sales of $60,000 or more in May alone.
A 2022 Jokic Flawless Logoman Auto 1/1 fetched $90,000 on May 1. This Tracy McGrady Ultimate Collection Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $87,000 on May 23.
A 2008 Exquisite Dual Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 featuring Celtics duo Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce sold for $84,000 on May 24.
The most expensive Logoman sale of all-time belongs to this 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto 1/1, that sold for $4,600,000 in March 2021. The card sold again for $3,120,000 in November 2022.