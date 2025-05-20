Most Expensive Ken Griffey Jr. Card Ever Sets Record
The man with the sweetest swing to ever play the game of baseball. Check that, The Kid, with the sweetest swing to ever play the game, just set a record. Ken Griffey Jr. 's 1998 Skybox card sold at Heritage Auction, setting the record for the highest Griffey Jr. card ever sold, ending at $280,600. The PSA 9 1998 Skybox E-X Ken Griffey Jr. Essential Credentials Now, which is numbered 4/10, was at auction for the first time in 20 years. The ten cards in circulation have only been graded four known times, and the highest two grades are Mint 9’s (one being this specific one).
RELATED: Rare Ken Griffey Jr. Card At Auction for First Time in 20 Years
While being one of the greatest hitters to ever step on the diamond, Griffey is also a prized possession and fan favorite in the sports card industry. To be direct, The Kid is a golden child in the hobby. This historic sale propels a market that is already on fire and may just influence other top Griffey cards to gain a nice price bump.
Before this card, the highest Griffey sale was for his 1998 Upper Deck A Piece of the Action Patch Autographed card (BGS 8.5), which sold for $84,000. This card is one of Griffey’s first ever patch autographed cards, and only signed 24 copies physically on the card.
One of the most recognizable Ken Griffey Jr. cards, and one that cracks most Mount Rushmore rankings, is his 1989 Upper Deck Star Rookie cards. This card is a grail in the hobby, and a staple in the Griffey card collection. Over the last 30 days, this card has seen an 8.7% increase in PSA 10 form, and a 26% increase in raw form. The last PSA 10 sold for $2,880 yesterday (May 28th), and may see an even bigger jump due to the historic Skybox sale.
Other cards that may also see an increase in sales or future visibility are other Skybox E-X Essential Credentials Now cards. Some eye-catching ones include Manny Ramirez’s, which is /75, and has very limited sales of a PSA 8 ($720) and BGS 8.5 ($593). With a high grade, Ramirez could see his own record sale, as he also is a hobby favorite amongst Boston collectors.
The Captain, Derek Jeter, also has this insert to his name that is /94, and in contrast to Ramirez, has some solid sales to his name. A PSA 9 sold for $7,030 back in November of 2024, and a BGS 9.5 sold for $7,800 during the same month.
The $280,600 sale is not just a historic sale, it is a homage to one of the greatest hitters that baseball has ever seen. While collectors, investors, and hobby enthusiasts continue to marvel over Ken Griffey Jr.’s cards, the market will continue to rise for The Kid.