Who Was The Winner Of the $4.4 million Shohei Ohtani Ball?

The answer you’ve been waiting for is here! 👀



The Winner of the Most Valuable Baseball of All-Time, the Shohei Ohtani 50th Home Run Ball, is a Corporation in Taiwan. They love Baseball and Shohei Ohtani. ⚾️



More to come about who they are after the World Series! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4dkIvuBsax