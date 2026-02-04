Catching the Essential Johnny Bench: Undervalued GOAT Cards

Collectors often talk about the best - after all, who wants to collect losers? When the talk turns to the best catcher of all time, most fans and collectors would agree that there's only one choice - Johnny Bench. He could really do it all - a great clutch hitter paired with amazing defense at the plate - there's a reason he won 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards. Bench's cards from early in his career are firmly from the vintage era, but as with most hall of famers these days, there are plenty of modern cards including autographs and relic pieces to choose from.

TOPPS 1968 BENCH/TOMPKINS

Bench is a member of the hall of fame club whose members share their rookie card with a player who didn't exactly have the same stellar career as their card mate. Bench's rookie from 1968 is only surpassed in value by a certain pitcher named Nolan Ryan.

TOPPS 1973 JOHNNY BENCH

Bench's Topps card from 1973 is popular with collectors primarily because of the great action shot - Bench is pictured catching a pop fly ball almost on top of the visiting dugout. It's a perfectly timed picture and something collectors would come to expect from a product like Stadium Club, where the emphasis is on photography.

TOPPS GALLERY BAT RELIC 2003 JOHNNY BENCH

This bat relic card produced by Topps in 2003 is not a particularly valuable card - but value isn't everything to collectors. This card, in addition to including a piece of game-used bat, includes a wonderful custom-painted portrait of Bench at bat.

UPPER DECK SWEET SPOT CLASSIC BAT BARREL AUTO 2004 JOHNNY BENCH

It's amazing how the cards of some legends of the game can be had for a relative bargain. Upper Deck's 2004 Sweet Spot Classic product included this autographed bat barrel - amazing card, right? It's even more amazing that the card recently sold for just $170!

