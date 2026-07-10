The Best Cards From the Underappreciated 1987-88 Fleer Basketball Set

Following arguably the most iconic basketball set ever produced, the overlooked 1987-88 Fleer basketball set still packs plenty of star power. Featuring a second-year Jordan card, icons like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, and other all-time greats, this 132-card set provides a far more affordable opportunity to own some 80s legends in their prime.

Like many of the late-80s sets, this one also featured a subset of stickers (one per pack) featuring 11 of the best players of the era. As you'll see below, these stickers incorporate a patriotic look that's far brighter and more interesting than the base card design.

Here are some of the biggest cards from the set.

Akeem Olajuwan Sticker #3

A PSA 10 1987 Fleer Akeem Olajuwan sticker #3 | Card Ladder

Hakeem 'The Dream' was one of the most dominant big men of his era, winning back-to-back NBA Championships in 1994 & 1995 as well as back-to-back NBA Finals MVPs. Known for his amazing defense and post play, he was an ideal center for the Houston Rockets, where he played from 1984 to 2001.

The highest-selling copy of this Olajuwan sticker was a PSA 10, with a population of just 11, that sold for $6,283 back in September 2025, according to Card Ladder.

Larry Bird #11

PSA 10 1987-88 Fleer Larry Bird #11 | Card Ladder

Celtics great Larry Bird has one of the most sought-after cards from this set. The image captures a moment in time from one of the greatest rivalries in sports, with LA Lakers power forward Kurt Rambis seen lurking in the background.

The highest sale of this card was a PSA 10 copy, with a population of 33, that sold for $8,300 on May 31, 2026.

Magic Johnson #56

A PSA 10 1987-88 Fleer Magic Johnson card #56 | Card Ladder

Although Magic was listed as a guard, at 6'9", he famously stepped in to play center when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was injured and scored 42 points. Magic's elite passing, charisma, and rivalry with Larry Bird helped cement his status as one of the most respected and beloved players to play the game.

The Lakers legend is one of the few players to push into five-figure territory with his 1987-88 Fleer card. The highest-selling copy was a PSA 10, with a population of 61, that hit $10,000 back in 2021. However, no PSA 10 sales have cleared $3,000 in 2026.

Alex English Sticker #11

A PSA 10 1987 Fleer Alex English sticker #11 | Card Ladder

Alex English, the Hall of Fame forward and eight-time All-Star, played in Denver for the majority of his 15-year career. English wasn't an instant NBA success story; he developed gradually, improving his offensive output in eight of his first nine seasons, culminating in English winning the 1982-83 NBA Scoring title after averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Alex English sticker became one of the highest-selling cards from this set when a PSA 10, with a population of only five, sold for $14,086 on April 26, 2026.

Manute Bol #13

A PSA 10 1987-88 Fleer Manute Bol card #13 | Card Ladder

Manute Bol, the 7'6" center for the Washington Bullets (now Wizards), holds one of the top spots for card sales from this set. For a few years in the late 80s, Bol was a shot-blocking machine and holds a unique distinction of ending his career with more career blocks (2,086) than points (1,599). Sadly, Bol passed away in 2010.

On May 27, 2025, a PSA 10 copy of this card (with a population of just 8) sold for $22,222. However, so far in 2026, no sale has topped $2,500. The next highest Bol card sale of any kind was a one-of-one 2020 Panini Immaculate Collection Logoman that sold for $12,900 on March 20, 2026.

Michael Jordan Sticker #2

A PSA 10 1987 Fleer Michael Jordan sticker #2 | Card Ladder

One of the biggest cards in this late-'80s set is the Michael Jordan sticker (#2), which features a smiling Jordan against the American flag-like border. It captures one of Jordan's rare mid-game smiles, making it one of the set's most memorable images.

The top sale for this Jordan sticker was a PSA 10, with a population of 24, that sold for $75,000 back in February, 2021. Since that record sale, prices have fallen but are starting to climb again, with a very recent June 2026 sale hitting $60,000.

Michael Jordan #59

A PSA 10 1987-88 Fleer Michael Jordan card #59 | Card Ladder

The crown jewel of this set is the second-year Michael Jordan base card. Prices appeared to have peaked for this card in February 2021, when a PSA 10 (population of 217) sold for $58,800. But in May 2026, a PSA 10 with an MBA Gold Sticker sold via Heritage Auctions for $76,250.

While Jordan's second-year card rightfully steals the spotlight, the sticker subset may be the hidden gem of the entire release. With unique, eye-catching designs, extremely low top-tier populations, and growing collector interest, the 1987-88 Fleer set feels primed for a long-overdue appreciation in the hobby.