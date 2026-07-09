CHASING “23”: The Most Exciting Chase from Upper Deck in the Last 35 Years

Upper Deck is now taking its relationship with Michael Jordan to a brand-new level by naming him its first-ever Legacy Partner, extending an exclusive partnership that dates back to 1992. This comes during two groundbreaking, recently announced promotions celebrating the soon-to-be 40th anniversary of his iconic 1986-87 Fleer rookie card.

Michael Jordan - On the Diamond | https://upperdeck.com/michael-jordan-legacy-partner-memorabilia/

From a collectibles perspective, this is one of the most intriguing unopened wax chases the hobby has ever seen, while simultaneously reinforcing Jordan's position as the premier name in sports memorabilia.

A Partnership Unlike Any Other

When Upper Deck first signed Michael Jordan to an exclusive agreement back in 1992, it took the collectibles industry to uncharted territory. The launch was famously teased with Chicago billboards reading "Trade Jordan," prompting fans to speculate about an impossible NBA blockbuster trade before revealing Jordan as Upper Deck's exclusive basketball spokesperson.

Upper Deck Extends Michael Jordan, Names Him Company's First Legacy Partner | Courtesy of Upper Deck

As we fast forward thirty-five years, Upper Deck paid tribute to that campaign with a new slogan: "You Don't Trade Greatness, You Keep it for a Lifetime." The Legacy Partner designation of Michael Jordan recognizes the longest running exclusive athlete relationship in Upper Deck's history.

The Ultimate Rookie Pack Chase

At the very center of the announcement is one of the most distinctive and unique buyback programs ever to arrive in the hobby. It includes the acquisition of 23 factory-sealed 1986-87 Fleer Basketball packs by Upper Deck (the legendary hobby release containing Jordan's universally recognized rookie card). Each sealed pack was personally signed by Jordan and individually numbered from 1 through 23. However, one pack stands at a level all of its own. Pack number 12 features a one-of-one inscription reading "Rookie Pack."

Michael Jordan - Authenticated 1896-87 Fleer Wax Pack - Featured Buyback Program (2026 Godwin Champions) | https://upperdeck.com/michael-jordan-legacy-partner-buyback/

As vintage unopened wax continues to gain significant value since original supplies are diminishing, the authenticated factory-sealed packs being offered through this buyback are already creating quite the hobby buzz. And as a result, Upper Deck has created an entirely new category of premium collectible that could command significant premiums in the secondary market.

A "One of One" Fleer Box

In addition to the pack-based buyback program, Upper Deck also announced a partnership with eBay to auction a "one-of-one" sealed 1986-87 Fleer Basketball box signed by Jordan and inscribed "Rookie Card Box." The inscription will directly connect the auction piece to the "Rookie Pack" promotion, while 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

From a hobby perspective, there’s no doubt that ultra-high-end sealed wax has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the collectibles market, and a Michael Jordan-signed “1/1” 1986-87 Fleer Box has the potential to establish an exciting new benchmark for both unopened basketball products and ultra-high-end collectors.

Final Thoughts

There are very few products that carry the hobby significance of the 1986-87 Fleer Basketball set, and there are very few athletes that have influenced the hobby more than Michael Jordan. By combining authenticated ultra-high-end vintage wax with exclusive autographs, an element of charitable giving, and one of the hobby's most iconic rookie cards, Upper Deck has created a promotion that appeals to both longtime collectors and a new generation of collectors that are continuously emerging throughout the hobby.

The Full 1986-87 Fleer Sealed Wax Pack Complete Set (Upper Deck Launch Event 7/7/26) | Courtesy of Upper Deck / SCN Media: Matt Schilling

Upper Deck has now transformed a 35-year partnership with one of the greatest athletes of all time into one of the most defining hobby stories of 2026. Whether collectors are chasing one of the 23 signed redemption packs or keeping a watchful eye on the historic Fleer box auction, the Legacy Partner announcement reinforces why Jordan remains the gold standard throughout the sports memorabilia marketplace.