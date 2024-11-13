Best of 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO
2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO is finally available for collectors and there are some great options for those looking to add players in their national team kits to their collection.
Each hobby box comes with one chrome autograph among the eight packs that are included and there are a handful of inserts that showcases these players in a different look.
Let’s take a look at the best collecting options in 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO:
#17 Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the best young players on the planet and earned himself the Kopa Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d’Or Awards as the best young footballer under 21. His base card in a Spain jersey is a great item but the Cast in Gold Die Cut (#CG-15) variation, which is found in 1 out of every 452 packs on average, is the better item if you want a Lamal from 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO.
#147 Jude Bellingham Hero Variation
Everyone needs more Jude Bellingham cards in their collection, especially as England are amidst a transition period under new national team manager Thomas Tuchel. The Hero Variation appears in one out of every 46 hobby packs on average and inserts of the Real Madrid and England star are something each collector should have if they care about soccer.
#TC-23 Pep Guardiola 1960 Topps Chrome
It may be the beginning of the end with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City as his side appears vulnerable in the Premier League for the first time in years but 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO has a great option for the former Barcelona defender. The 1960 Topps Chrome Insert is available in every other hobby pack on average, allowing for a great chance at a parallel version of one of these inserts.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Era of Excellence
There are six different variations of the Ronaldo ‘Era of Excellence’ insert, which is available in one of every 7,916 hobby packs on average, if you’re looking to still add a card of CR7 in a Portugal kit even after his meager output at EURO 2024. There is an autograph version of these inserts but they’re only found in one of every 64,908 hobby packs, on average.
Chrome Dual Autographs Joint Generations #DA-MM Jamal Musiala, Lothar Matthäus
It’s incredibly hard to pull any of the Chrome Dual Autographs from 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO (one in every 4,512 hobby packs, on average) but the Jamal Musiala - Lothan Matthäus version is a beautiful piece of the sport’s heritage on one card. Matthäus became a legend when he won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany and the Ballon d’Or in the same year while Musiala, 21, is still on the rise for Germany and Bayern Munich. This card may end up in a museum in the future.
UEFA Players of the Year Autographed Book Superfractor 1/1
The best card in the entire 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO set has 12 autographs on it: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil van Dijk, Luka Modrić, Cristiano Ronaldo, Franck Ribéry, Andrés Iniesta, Steven Gerrard, Deco, Gianluigi Buffon, Zinedine Zidane and Jorginho. If you can somehow get your hands on this booklet, you will have a piece of the sport’s heritage in your hand.