Kylian Mbappe on Verge of Breaking Staggering Cristiano Ronaldo Goalscoring Record
Kylian Mbappé only needs to find the back of the net five more times in 2025 to become the player with the most goals scored in a calendar year for Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo has held the crown for the last 12 years; the Portuguese icon scored 59 goals in 2013 for Los Blancos, the most by any player to don the white shirt.
The likes of Alfredo Di Stéfano and Karim Benzema never mounted a campaign that could touch the record set by the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but Mbappé is chasing the small bit of history after a blistering start to the season.
The Frenchman already has 25 goals to his name across all competitions in 2025–26, adding to the 30 he scored in the second half of his debut season. Now sitting at 55 goals with five more matches to go in the calendar year, Mbappé is just five away from surpassing Ronaldo’s name in the Real Madrid history books.
Most Goals by a Real Madrid Player in a Calendar Year
Player
Year
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
2013
59
Cristiano Ronaldo
2012
58
Cristiano Ronaldo
2014
56
Kylian Mbappé
2025
55
Cristiano Ronaldo
2015
54
Cristiano Ronaldo
2011
53
At the end of November, Mbappé sat level with Ronaldo’s 2011 production on 53 goals. Then, the 26-year-old bagged a brace in Real Madrid’s 3–0 win over Athletic Club to kick off the final month of the calendar year, bringing his tally to 55.
Four more goals would see Mbappé match Ronaldo’s 2013 record, but a fifth would set another club high. The superstar forward already registered the best debut season in club history, and also became the first Real Madrid player to score in seven competitions in a single season.
Real Madrid’s Remaining Five Games in December
Game
Date
Competition
Celta Vigo (H)
Dec. 7
La Liga
Manchester City (H)
Dec. 10
Champions League
Alavés (A)
Dec. 14
La Liga
TBD
TBD
Copa del Rey
Sevilla (H)
Dec. 20
La Liga
Mbappé has five more opportunities to bag the five goals necessary to overtake Ronaldo’s 2013 feat. The forward will like his chances of finding the back of the net against Celta Vigo, Alavés and Sevilla, given he has only been held scoreless in two La Liga appearances under Xabi Alonso.
Manchester City presents a bigger challenge on paper, but Mbappé will have the confidence boost of last season’s hat trick against the Cityzens.
Real Madrid will also play their first Copa del Rey match in December, though their opponent remains unknown until the round of 32 draw on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Depending on the matchup, Alonso might rest his leading goalscorer for the clash.