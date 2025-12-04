SI

Kylian Mbappe on Verge of Breaking Staggering Cristiano Ronaldo Goalscoring Record

The Frenchman has tallied 55 goals in a white shirt so far in 2025.

Amanda Langell

Kylian Mbappé leads Real Madrid with 25 goals this season.
Kylian Mbappé leads Real Madrid with 25 goals this season. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé only needs to find the back of the net five more times in 2025 to become the player with the most goals scored in a calendar year for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has held the crown for the last 12 years; the Portuguese icon scored 59 goals in 2013 for Los Blancos, the most by any player to don the white shirt.

The likes of Alfredo Di Stéfano and Karim Benzema never mounted a campaign that could touch the record set by the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but Mbappé is chasing the small bit of history after a blistering start to the season.

The Frenchman already has 25 goals to his name across all competitions in 2025–26, adding to the 30 he scored in the second half of his debut season. Now sitting at 55 goals with five more matches to go in the calendar year, Mbappé is just five away from surpassing Ronaldo’s name in the Real Madrid history books.

Most Goals by a Real Madrid Player in a Calendar Year

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record-setting 59 goals for Real Madrid in 2013. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Player

Year

Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

2013

59

Cristiano Ronaldo

2012

58

Cristiano Ronaldo

2014

56

Kylian Mbappé

2025

55

Cristiano Ronaldo

2015

54

Cristiano Ronaldo

2011

53

At the end of November, Mbappé sat level with Ronaldo’s 2011 production on 53 goals. Then, the 26-year-old bagged a brace in Real Madrid’s 3–0 win over Athletic Club to kick off the final month of the calendar year, bringing his tally to 55.

Four more goals would see Mbappé match Ronaldo’s 2013 record, but a fifth would set another club high. The superstar forward already registered the best debut season in club history, and also became the first Real Madrid player to score in seven competitions in a single season.

Real Madrid’s Remaining Five Games in December

Xabi Alosno
Xabi Alonso will hope to get Real Madrid back on track in December. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Game

Date

Competition

Celta Vigo (H)

Dec. 7

La Liga

Manchester City (H)

Dec. 10

Champions League

Alavés (A)

Dec. 14

La Liga

TBD

TBD

Copa del Rey

Sevilla (H)

Dec. 20

La Liga

Mbappé has five more opportunities to bag the five goals necessary to overtake Ronaldo’s 2013 feat. The forward will like his chances of finding the back of the net against Celta Vigo, Alavés and Sevilla, given he has only been held scoreless in two La Liga appearances under Xabi Alonso.

Manchester City presents a bigger challenge on paper, but Mbappé will have the confidence boost of last season’s hat trick against the Cityzens.

Real Madrid will also play their first Copa del Rey match in December, though their opponent remains unknown until the round of 32 draw on Tuesday, Dec. 9. Depending on the matchup, Alonso might rest his leading goalscorer for the clash.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

