Breanna Stewart Signs Exclusive Trading Card Deal With Panini

One of the most accomplished players in women’s basketball is adding another milestone—this time in the collectibles world. Breanna Stewart has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Panini America for autographed trading cards, further strengthening Panini’s growing roster of elite WNBA talent.

Under the deal, Stewart will appear across Panini’s WNBA trading card releases, including its Panini Instant platform, which captures key performances and moments throughout the season in real time. She will also be featured in select marketing activations, giving collectors more opportunities to engage with one of the game’s most dominant players.

Fans of Breanna Stewart will be able to look for autographs and other cards as part of the exclusive Panini deal. | Panini America

“Seeing yourself on a trading card is still both a proud and humbling moment, and I’m grateful that fans enjoy them,” Stewart said. “Partnering up with Panini is very exciting, especially since fans will now have more opportunities to collect.”

Panini views the partnership as a natural fit.

“Breanna Stewart is a transcendent player and one of the most accomplished figures in women’s basketball,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America.

A Resume Built for the Hobby

Stewart’s career is about as close as you get to “hobby-proof” in the modern women’s game. At the University of Connecticut, she went 151–5 while leading the Huskies to four straight national championships from 2013–16, becoming the first player ever to be named Final Four Most Outstanding Player four times. She added multiple National Player of the Year honors and finished second on UConn’s all-time scoring list.

The Seattle Storm selected her No. 1 overall in 2016, and she quickly delivered—winning Rookie of the Year before capturing league MVP and a WNBA title in 2018, followed by another championship and Finals MVP in 2020. After returning from an Achilles injury that sidelined her for the 2019 season, Stewart reestablished herself as one of the league’s most dominant forces.

Stewart joins a roster of WNBA stars including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers that are Panini exclusive athletes. | Panini America

Her move to the New York Liberty in 2023 shifted the balance of power in the league. Stewart won her second MVP that season and helped lead the Liberty to their first championship in 2024, giving her three WNBA titles overall.

Beyond the WNBA, Stewart’s impact is global. She has won three Olympic gold medals and multiple FIBA World Cup titles with Team USA, along with EuroLeague championships overseas—building a body of work that already resembles a Hall of Fame career.

Driving Growth in the WNBA Hobby

Stewart’s deal also places her alongside a growing group of high-profile WNBA players helping drive momentum in the collectibles space, including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers, all of whom have signed exclusive agreements with Panini.

Stewart will appear on a number of Panini releases, including Panini Instant, which captures real-time moments during the season. | Panini America

The timing aligns with a broader surge in interest around women’s basketball. As the WNBA continues to expand its audience, trading cards are becoming an increasingly important way for fans to connect with players, performances, and the culture surrounding the game.

Beyond the Court

Stewart is also helping shape that future off the court. She is a co-founder of the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, where Panini also serves as the exclusive trading card partner—further linking her to the next phase of growth in both the sport and the hobby.

WNBA and New York Liberty fans can expect new autographs, trading cards, and other marketing activations. from Panini. | Panini America

For Panini, the partnership reinforces its commitment to building a deeper connection between collectors and the league’s biggest stars. For Stewart, it adds another dimension to a career already defined by championships and global success.