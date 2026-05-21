Tempo vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 21

Brittney Sykes and the Toronto Tempo continue to outperform expectations, upsetting the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks in back-to-back games to get over .500 this season.

The Tempo are the best team in the W against the spread (4-1), and they’re looking to add to that record as road underdogs on Thursday against the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota remains without MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, and it’s just 2-2 so far this season. The Lynx are title contenders when Collier is healthy, but right now they’re relying heavily on Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and rookie Olivia Miles.

The Tempo have ruled out multiple bigs for this matchup, including Temi Fagbenle and likely Nyara Sabally (doubtful). Does that open the door for Minnesota to win and cover on Thursday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for these two potential playoff contenders.

Tempo vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +6.5 (-108)

Lynx -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Tempo: +220

Lynx: -270

Total

172.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tempo vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): The Sports Network, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 3-2

Lynx record: 2-2

Tempo vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle – out

Julie Allemand – out

Isabelle Harrison – out

Nyara Sabally – doubtful

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier – out

Dorka Juhasz – out

Emma Cechova – out

Tempo vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Brittney Sykes OVER 20.5 Points (-118)

Tempo star Brittney Sykes is on a heater right now, scoring 27, 38 and 31 points over her last three games.

Sykes is now averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. While the efficiency isn’t great for the star guard, Sykes is taking 18.2 field goal attempts and 10.4 free throws per game.

That usage makes her a perfect target in a scoring prop, especially against a Lynx team that is just ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating so far this season. Sykes has taken at least 19 shots in three games in a row, making 10 field goal attempts in back-to-back games.

Tempo vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Toronto can cover on the road:

The Tempo are 4-1 against the spread this season, and they’re 3-0 against the spread on the road, winning two of those games outright as underdogs.

Toronto has a higher ceiling than most expansion teams, as Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey are two star guards that can carry this offense when needed. Plus, rookie Kiki Rice has really come on as of late scoring the ball.

The Lynx remain without their best player in MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, and they’re coming off a home loss to Chicago in their last game.

While Minnesota should contend for a title once Collier is back, this team isn’t nearly as potent without the star guard. In fact, the Lynx rank just 10th in the WNBA in net rating and offensive rating through four games.

Toronto, on the other hand, has the No. 3 offense in the league and is now sixth in net rating after beating the Mercury the last time it played. So, I think getting two possessions with the Tempo is a pretty solid value on Thursday night.

Pick: Tempo +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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