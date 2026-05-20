Serial-numbered to 20 (or 15 for football), Cherry Blossom Prizms have quickly become one of Panini’s most eye-catching and desirable modern parallels. They're slightly more common than the (/10), which makes the Cherry Blossom a more affordable option.

With spring in full bloom, let's take a look at the top cards from this stunning Panini parallel. The list below, featuring the 8 highest sellers to date, includes four NBA players (including two rookies), three NFL rookies, and one WNBA phenom.

8. 2024 LeBron James Chalk Toss #130

A PSA 10 2024 Lebron James Cherry Blossom Prizm (/20) #130 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $9,932 - A PSA 10 on January 29, 2026

Whether it was intentional or not, the Panini team did LeBron a little dirty, zeroing in on LeBron's bald spot in this otherwise sweet chalk toss Prizm card. The Cherry Blossom variant (/20) is one of only two non-rookie cards on this list and the only sub-$10K card. The highest sale closed less than $100 shy of the $10K mark in January 2026.

Lakers forward LeBron James (23) throws chalk powder in the air prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An ungraded copy (10/20) sold in December 2025 for just under $2,400 and a PSA 9 sold in November, 2025 for $3,805. There are several LeBron James Cherry Blossom Prizms to choose from, but the chalk toss currently holds the top spot.

7. 2024 Jayden Daniels rookie card #347

A BGS 9.5 Jayden Daniels Cherry Blossom Prizm rookie card (/15) #347 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $10,072 - A BGS 9.5 on September 19, 2025

The first of three NFL rookies on this list, the Jayden Daniels Cherry Blossom Prizm rookie is one of seven to top $10K. While not perfect, it's also the closest on the list to a color match, or city match, which adds to the allure of this Daniels rookie card.

Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With a respectable 66.6% completion percentage, 4,830 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, plus another 1,169 rushing yards and 8 TDs on the ground, Jayden Daniels has already built the kind of dual-threat superstar profile that football card collectors chase for long-term hobby dominance. If his second-year season matches his rookie season, expect to see this cherry blossom rookie and other low serial-numbered rookies push much higher.

6. 2024 Stephen Curry Prizm Black #7

A PSA 10 2024 Prizm Black Stephen Curry Cherry Blossom (/20) #7 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $10,232 - A PSA 10 on January 1, 2026

The other non-rookie card to make the list, the 2024 Prizm Black Steph Curry Cherry Blossom (/20), shows that veteran players with this stunning parallel can sell for over $10K. This card was first sold in November 2025 for $10.2K, and the buyer resold it a few weeks later for a $32 profit.

Stephen Curry shooting | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Curry has established himself as the shooting GOAT with his limitless range, quick release, and iconic shots. Curry holds the record for most 3-pointers made in NBA history by a wide margin, with 4,248.

5. 2023 Amen Thompson Rookie Card #150

A PSA 10 2023 Panini Prizm Amen Thompson Cherry Blossom /20 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $10,500 - A PSA 10 on March 27, 2025

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Amen Thompson has improved significantly since his rookie season with the Rockets. This year, he averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. If he works on his range and his offensive development takes another leap in the next year or two, expect his cherry blossom rookies and others to become major targets for collectors.

4. 2024 Drake Maye Rookie Card #329

A PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Drake Maye Cherry Blossom rookie card #329 (/15) | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $14,100 - A PSA 10 on January 9, 2026

The Drake Maye hype was at an all-time high in January, leading up to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Patriots fans and Drake Maye collectors, the Pats got crushed by the Seattle Seahawks, and the Maye market cooled shortly thereafter.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes against the Seattle Seahawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots had one of the easier schedules last season and look to have one of the toughest schedules ahead, so it may be a tougher year for Maye and the Patriots. However, the star quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage in 2025 and is hands down one of the best up-and-coming QBs in the league, so there's plenty of upside potential for Maye.

3. 2024 Caitlin Clark First Off The Line (FOTL) Rookie Card #22

A PSA 10 2024 Caitlin Clark Cherry Blossom Prizm (/20) #22 | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $20,130 - A PSA 10 on August 9, 2025

The only female athlete to make the cut and one of just three with a cherry blossom sale over $20K, Caitlin Clark's mid-shot rookie card really pops with this unique background. Clark is already off to a very strong start in 2026, averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

In many ways, Clark helped usher the WNBA into mainstream must-watch basketball, much like what Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did decades ago. Now, with Paige Bueckers in the league, the rivalry potential and rising WNBA interest could drive Clark rookies like the cherry blossom prizms to new heights.

2. 2024 Caleb Williams Rookie Card #301

A PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Caleb Williams Cherry Blossom rookie card #301 (/15) | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $33,000 - A PSA 10 on March 5, 2026

The Caleb Williams Cherry Blossom rookie card is currently the top dog for football cards, easily outshining Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The Williams market is up nearly 50% in the past year, and his one-of-one PSA 8 Nebula Prizm rookie card sold in March 2026 for $108K.

Williams has an elite arm, pronominal playmaking abilities, and a massive fanbase behind him. However, the Bears have the most difficult strength of schedule ahead of him so this season could be a rough one for Williams.

1. 2023-24 Victor Wembanyama Rookie Card #136

A PSA 10 2023 Prizm Victor Wembanyama Cherry Blossom rookie card #136 (/20) | Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $40,001 - A PSA 10 on May 2, 2024

Wemby's market has been soaring, up roughly 140% year over year, according to Card Ladder. As a result, it's not too surprising to see this card at the top of the list.

However, it is surprising to see this top sale happen two years ago. The most recent sale in 2026 was a BGS 8.5 that sold for $20.7K on March 20, 2026.

Victor Wembanyama reacts in double overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The French phenom put up a monstrous 41-point, 24-rebound double-double in the Spurs' double overtime win, defeating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs are just three wins away from the NBA Finals. If the Spurs win it all, expect Wemby's card market to climb even higher.

With stars like Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Caleb Williams continuing to drive hobby excitement, Cherry Blossom Prizms look poised to remain one of Panini’s most coveted modern parallels.